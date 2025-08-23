Athlone Town return to top of Premier Division table after edging out title rivals Shelbourne

Women’s Premier Division Results

Sligo Rovers 1-4 Shamrock Rovers

DLR Waves 4-2 Waterford

Galway United 2-1 Bohemians

Cork City 0-2 Peamount United

Wexford 0-1 Treaty United

Athlone 2-1 Shelbourne

ATHLONE TOWN HAVE regained control of the Women’s SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division after edging out title rivals Shelbourne.

Having drawn their last three league games, the defending champions got back to winning ways with a 2-1 win at home against a Shelbourne side who were knocked out of the FAI Cup by Shamrock Rovers at home last weekend.

Natalie McNally put the hosts in front in the 31st minute before Kelly Brady made it 2-0 before half-time. Noelle Murray hit one back for Shelbourne during the nine minutes of injury time at the end of the second half. But they couldn’t find an equaliser as Athlone Town now sit at the summit with a one-point lead.

Athlone Town remain the only unbeaten side in the competition. Their attention now turns to the Champions League second qualifying round in the Netherlands on Wednesday when they face Icelandic champions Breiðablik UBK.

39’ | Kelly Brady makes it two for Athlone 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wknJ6g6xa9 — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) August 23, 2025

Elsewhere in today’s action, third-placed Wexford suffered a 1-0 defeat to Treaty United. Katie Lawlee scored from a set-piece at the end of the first half after pouncing on an attempted clearance to curl her shot into the bottom corner.

Wexford couldn’t find an equaliser in the second half as Treaty United claimed a big win on the road.

45’ | Áine O’Gorman makes it 4 for Shamrock Rovers! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/VWXfT5c8Yy — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) August 23, 2025

Shamrock Rovers came away from Sligo with a 4-1 victory for interim boss Stephanie Zambra. The visitors made a blistering start as Melissa O’Kane found the net in the 10th minute before Emily Corbett doubled their lead nine minutes later. Áine O’Gorman added two first-half goals, starting with a well struck penalty to give her side a 3-0 lead with half-time looming.

Sligo struck back with a penalty from the boot of Paula McGrory just before the break but O’Gorman grabbed her second goal a minute later to send Shamrock Rovers into the dressing room with a commanding 4-1 lead. There were no goals in the second half as Zambra’s side maintained their advantage to secure the points.

93’ | GOALLL Amanda Smith’s goal gives Galway the lead close to the full time whistle! pic.twitter.com/moGbDcsyGc — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) August 23, 2025

There was late drama at Eamonn Deacy Park as Amanda Smith supplied an injury-time winner for Galway United to seal a 2-1 win over Bohemians.

Bohs led at the break thanks to a Hannah O’Brien goal on 10 minutes. Galway were denied from the penalty spot just before half-time when Rachael Kelly produced a save to keep out Emma Doherty’s effort.

A Jamie Erickson header in the 51st minute levelled matters and Smith emerged as the hero with a super strike from just inside the edge of the box in the 93rd minute to settle the tie.

Antea Guvo and Eleanor Ryan-Doyle provided the goals for Peamount’s 2-0 win over Cork City while DLR Waves edged out a six-goal battle with Waterford.

Amber Cosgrove, Abbie Brophy and a brace from Aisling Meehan laid the foundations for the victory while Fiana Bradley and Chloe Atkinson provided the goals for Waterford.