Peamount stay perfect, Shels drop more points and big win for Treaty

Women’s Premier Division results

Shelbourne 1-2 Galway

Bohemians 0-2 Peamount United

DLR Waves 0-0 Athlone Town

Sligo Rovers 1-2 Treaty United

PEAMOUNT UNITED STAYED perfect at the top of the Women’s Premier Division, while defending champions Shelbourne dropped more points as Galway came from behind to win at Tolka Park.

Elsewhere, Treaty United secured their first win since 2021 when they triumphed away to Sligo Rovers and DLR Waves and Athlone Town played out a 0-0 draw.

In the opening fixture of the day, Shelbourne suffered their first defeat of the season as two goals in three second-half minutes secured a big result for Galway.

Irish international Jessie Stapleton continued her excellent goal-scoring form as her header from an Alex Kavanagh header had the hosts ahead at half time. But Aoife Thompson levelled matters in the 56th minute, and Jenna Slattery scored a stunning free-kick shortly afterwards to move the Tribe into the ascendency.

How good was this free-kick? 😮‍💨



This stunner from Jenna Slattery sealed a second win of the season for our Women's side away to Shels 👇#ItsATribalThing | #SHEGAL pic.twitter.com/l3vljIdSEI — Gaillimh Aontaithe (@GalwayUnitedFC) March 25, 2023

And Phil Trill’s side held on to take all three points despite being reduced to 10 players when Gemma McGuinness was sent off in the 69th minute.

Result aside, one huge concern for Shels will be an injury to captain Pearl Slattery.

Meanwhile, Peamount battled to a 2-0 win against Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

Peas maintained their 100% start with a hard-fought victory, with second-half goals from captain Karen Duggan (penalty) and Kate Mooney steering them to a fourth win on the bounce.

DLR Waves and Athlone shared the spoils after a scoreless draw at Belfield, while Treaty United got off the mark at the Showgrounds.

Both sides were looking for their first points of the season, but Alban Hysa’s Treaty prevailed after an impressive fightback. Emma Doherty put Sligo into the lead just before half time, but Cara Griffin and debutant Hannah Saidi were on target for the visitors thereafter as they wrapped up their first win of the season.

Shamrock Rovers, who held Shels to a 1-1 draw at Tolka last week, had a weekend off, while the meeting of Cork City and Wexford Youths was rescheduled on Thursday due to “weather conditions”.