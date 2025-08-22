Poll: Who will win the Women's Rugby World Cup?

THE 2025 WOMEN’S Rugby World Cup is finally here.

Hosts England open the tournament against USA at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light this evening.

Advertisement

New Zealand begin their title defence against Spain on Sunday, when Ireland also face Japan in Pool A. Scott Bemand’s side are back on the biggest stage after missing the last World Cup in 2021.

The Black Ferns are back to back champions, having beaten England in the last two finals. The Red Roses haven’t lost a game since, on an eye-watering 58-match winning streak having this year lifted their seventh Six Nations title in a row.

Inaugural champions USA (1991) are the only others to have won the World Cup, with New Zealand (1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2017, 2021) the record winners and England triumphing twice (1994, 2014). England have been beaten in six finals, with Canada the only other side to reach the showpiece.

16 teams battle it out across a 32-match tournament, which finishes with an 80,000-plus Twickenham sellout on 27 September.

Time to call it.

Who will win the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup?

