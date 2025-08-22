Hosts England open the tournament against USA at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light this evening.
Advertisement
New Zealand begin their title defence against Spain on Sunday, when Ireland also face Japan in Pool A. Scott Bemand’s side are back on the biggest stage after missing the last World Cup in 2021.
The Black Ferns are back to back champions, having beaten England in the last two finals. The Red Roses haven’t lost a game since, on an eye-watering 58-match winning streak having this year lifted their seventh Six Nations title in a row.
Inaugural champions USA (1991) are the only others to have won the World Cup, with New Zealand (1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2017, 2021) the record winners and England triumphing twice (1994, 2014). England have been beaten in six finals, with Canada the only other side to reach the showpiece.
16 teams battle it out across a 32-match tournament, which finishes with an 80,000-plus Twickenham sellout on 27 September.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Poll: Who will win the Women's Rugby World Cup?
THE 2025 WOMEN’S Rugby World Cup is finally here.
Hosts England open the tournament against USA at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light this evening.
New Zealand begin their title defence against Spain on Sunday, when Ireland also face Japan in Pool A. Scott Bemand’s side are back on the biggest stage after missing the last World Cup in 2021.
The Black Ferns are back to back champions, having beaten England in the last two finals. The Red Roses haven’t lost a game since, on an eye-watering 58-match winning streak having this year lifted their seventh Six Nations title in a row.
Inaugural champions USA (1991) are the only others to have won the World Cup, with New Zealand (1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2017, 2021) the record winners and England triumphing twice (1994, 2014). England have been beaten in six finals, with Canada the only other side to reach the showpiece.
16 teams battle it out across a 32-match tournament, which finishes with an 80,000-plus Twickenham sellout on 27 September.
Time to call it.
Who will win the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup?
Poll Results:
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Call it Have your say WRWC WRWC 2025