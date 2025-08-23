Scotland start World Cup campaign with bonus-point win as Australia rout Samoa

Women’s Rugby World Cup Results

Scotland 38-8 Wales

Australia 73-0 Samoa

FRANCESCA MCGHIE STOLE the show with a brilliant hat-trick as Scotland started their Women’s World Cup campaign with a 38-8 bonus-point win over Wales at the Salford Community Stadium.

McGhie needed just 55 seconds to open the scoring as Wales were caught cold from kick-off and the wing touched down again after Leia Brebner-Holden’s try as Scotland established a 17-8 lead at half-time.

Wales were again sluggish out the traps after the restart, leading to McGhie dotting down for her third, while Evie Gallagher and Emma Orr also scored tries in Scotland’s comprehensive victory.

This curtain-raiser between the home nations was billed as a must-win for both sides because Canada, ranked second in the world behind tournament hosts England, are overwhelming favourites to top Pool B.

It seemed Scotland fully grasped the significance of the clash as McGhie was freed down the left wing and she sprinted down the touchline, shrugging off a couple of half-hearted challenges to go over.

Wales rallied having been caught cold and demonstrated their power with a rolling maul from a lineout, allowing Alex Callender, passed fit following an ankle injury, to burrow over in the 13th minute.

But Wales committed numbers to stop a maul and paid the price as the ball was spread wide, with McGhie crossing unchallenged after 17 minutes before Keira Bevan’s penalty cut Scotland’s lead to 10-8.

McGhie, though, continued to sparkle, initiating a break up field just after the half-hour and, while she was hauled down a few metres short of the line, Brebner-Holden scored and Helen Nelson converted.

Wales were again caught out straight after the interval after some quick handiwork along the left led to McGhie bagging her hat-trick and claiming the bonus point for Scotland in the 43rd minute.

Gwen Crabb was sent to the sin-bin for a high challenge on Elliann Clarke and shortly after the Wales lock rejoined the fray, Scotland extended their lead through Gallagher in the 64th minute.

Orr added more gloss to the scoreline two minutes from time, with Nelson adding a fourth conversion to give Scotland a flying start.

Desiree Miller scoring a try for Australia. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Meanwhile, Australia launched their Women’s Rugby World Cup campaign with a record-breaking 73-0 thrashing of Samoa in Salford on Saturday.

The Wallaroos ran in 11 tries, with wing Desire Miller scoring a first-half hat-trick.

Australia surpassed both their previous highest points tally for a World Cup match — 62-12 against South Africa in 2006 — and largest winning margin at the global showpiece of 62-0, also against South Africa, in 2010.

It was the second utterly lopsided Pool A game in as many days after tournament hosts and favourites England launched the competition with a 69-7 hammering of the United States in Sunderland on Friday.

But so dominant were the Wallaroos, coached by former England captain Joanne Yapp, they lead the group on points difference from the Red Roses.

Additional reporting by – © AFP 2025