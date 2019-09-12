Ireland women to face former coach Doyle in opening Six Nations game

IRELAND WOMEN WILL open their 2020 Six Nations campaign against Scotland, who are coached by former Grand Slam-winning coach Philip Doyle, at Donnybrook on Sunday 2 February.

Doyle, who also guided Ireland to the 2014 World Cup semi-finals, recently took over as Scotland head coach and will return to Dublin on the opening weekend of next year’s championship.

Ireland will play their home games at Donnybrook. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Ireland will then host Wales at Energia Park on Sunday 9 February before an away trip to Castle Park to face Grand Slam winners England on Sunday 23 February.

Adam Griggs’ side, who will be bidding to improve on this year’s fifth-place finish, will take on Italy at home in round four on Sunday 8 March, before finishing their campaign with a trip to France on Sunday 15 March.

All of Ireland’s home games will be live on RTÉ, while the away game against England will be shown by Sky Sports.

“Women’s rugby is going from strength to strength,” Six Nations CEO, Ben Morel, said.

“Each championship is bigger and better than the last and that’s something we are determined to continue in 2020.

“The competitiveness of the teams, the emergence of really strong rivalries and the quality of the fixtures we’re seeing is what is driving the success of the game.

“The Women’s Six Nations is the biggest annual tournament in world rugby and a standout example of what can be achieved in women’s sport. It is at the forefront of that in terms of giving superb athletes the opportunity to impress.

“It is growing, particularly in the area of broadcast and commercial interest but ultimately it’s being driven by fans, players and our Unions.

“We’re looking forward to another brilliant season and to accelerating the development of the championship very rapidly over the coming years.”

Source: Six Nations

