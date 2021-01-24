Jarrett on target, but all Irish internationals who feature in snow-hit English top tier suffer defeat

IRELAND STRIKER RIANNA Jarrett was on the scoresheet for Brighton & Hove Albion in the Women’s Super League this afternoon, though it came as little but a consolation goal as Manchester City ran out 7-1 winners.

On a day that Manchester United moved back to the top of the English top flight and three games were postponed due to weather conditions, Jarrett was one of four Irish internationals to feature across two clashes — all suffering defeat.

Wexford native Jarrett and Cork star Megan Connolly both started for the Seagulls, though it was a disappointing outing for them with no shortage of goals from the visitors.

Caroline Weir scored a brace in the space of five minutes, before captain Steph Houghton made it 3-0 just before half-time. Ellen White added a fourth in the 58th minute before Houghton marked her 150th league appearance with a second moments later.

Jarrett’s nicely-finished goal arrived in the 69th minute; the former Wexford Youths ace staying alert to take advantage of a City mistake and slot home past badly-positioned English ‘keeper Ellie Roebuck.

Nicely done 👏@RiannaJarrett fires home with a clinical low strike 🎯#BarclaysFAWSL pic.twitter.com/NO4LF36FqN — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) January 24, 2021

🙌 GOAL! Jarrett with a composed finish to slot the ball past Roebuck.



📲 https://t.co/1JRqX8y4MR #BHAFC 🔵 | 1-5 | #FAWSL pic.twitter.com/NzIBd4ZCMu — Brighton & Hove Albion Women (@BHAFCWomen) January 24, 2021

But the impressive Chloe Kelly and Janine Beckie padded City’s lead down the home straight, to make it an afternoon to forget for Jarrett and Connolly — the former coming off in the 86th minute and the latter going the distance.

Megan Campbell remains on the books at the Manchester outfit, though she hasn’t featured in quite some time as she continues her return from a horrible run of injuries.

Their cross-city rivals United, meanwhile, moved back to the summit after Leah Galton and Ella Toone fired Casey Stoney’s side to a 2-0 win over Birmingham City.

Having had their 10-match unbeaten start in the league ended by Chelsea last weekend, United responded with a comfortable victory which was more commanding than the final score suggested.

Irish pair Ruesha Littlejohn and Harriet Scott both started for Birmingham, who struggled against the Red Devils. Littlejohn — who signed from Leicester last week — was booked in the first half and played 86 minutes, while Scott got another full game under her belt.

The three points for United send them back above Chelsea, whose match at Bristol City was called off due to the weather.

🚨 MATCH POSTPONED 🚨



Our home fixture against West Ham was due to kick off at 12pm (UK time)... but following a pitch inspection at 9:30am and extreme weather warnings, we have had to postpone the game ❄️@BarclaysFAWSL 🏆 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) January 24, 2021

Arsenal and West Ham’s meeting — where Katie McCabe, Courtney Brosnan and Leanne Kiernan all could have been involved — and Everton’s trip to Tottenham also fell victim to the conditions.

Yesterday’s sole fixture saw Reading and Aston Villa draw 2-2. Ireland ‘keeper Grace Moloney was in goal for the Royals, who were stunned by a 91st-minute Diana Silva effort after Villa came from behind twice.

Elsewhere today, Louise Quinn played the ’90 as Fiorentina beat Internazionale 2-3 away.

