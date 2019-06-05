Here's everything you need to know about the 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup which gets underway on Friday

What is it?

The 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

When is it?

The tournament is being held between 7 June and 7 July in France.

Where can I watch it?

For the first time in the history of the Women’s World Cup, all 52 games are being broadcast free-to-air on RTÉ and TG4. You can also watch it on the BBC too.

The USA beat Japan 5-2 in the 2015 World Cup final. Source: DARRYL DYCK

Who’s taking part?

There are 24 nations taking part in this year’s World Cup, broken down into six groups where the top two sides will each passage through to the knockout stages.

Group A: (France, South Korea, Norway, Nigeria)

Group B: (Germany, China, Spain, South Africa)

Group C: (Australia, Italy, Brazil, Jamaica)

Group D: (England, Scotland, Argentina, Japan)

Who are the favourites?

The United States are heavy favourites to defend their crown won four years ago in Canada.

With a squad bursting with talented players like Alex Morgan, Crystal Dunn, Megan Rapinoe, Lindsey Horan and Tobin Heath, Jill Ellis’s side are being tipped to go all the way once again.

Currently the top-ranked side in the world, they are seeking their fourth title in France and have never finished any lower than third at any World Cup before.

Why aren’t Ireland there?

After a brilliant start to their 2019 World Cup qualifying campaign, Ireland ran out of steam and failed to outmuscle Group 3 heavyweights Norway and the Netherlands.

Colin’s Bell’s side sadly finished in third place, six points behind the European champions, as a result missing out on both automatic qualification and a potential play-off spot.

Ireland got off to a brilliant start in qualification. Bell’s side beat Northern Ireland 2-0 away, Slovakia 2-0 at home and held the Netherlands to an incredible 0-0 draw in front of 12,000 fans on the road in Nijmegen.

But defeats in crucial top-of-the-table clashes against group winners Norway (at home and away), on top of a crushing 2-0 loss to the Netherlands at Tallaght Stadium in April 2018, saw hopes of making a first-ever World Cup slip away.

What players should I watch out for?

While the US are heavy favourites to retain their title with the most talented and in-depth squad of stars, hosts France, European champions Netherlands, Germany and Phil Neville’s promising England side (who recently claimed the SheBelieves Cup) all have a host of top players gunning to cause an upset.

Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg will not be at the World Cup with Norway, but stars like Lucy Bronze, Sam Kerr, Lieke Martens, Eugénie Le Sommer, Dzsenifer Marozsán and — of course — Brazil’s ever-present Marta (six-time Fifa World Player of the Year), are all well worth keeping tabs on.

A number of Lyon’s indestructible Champions League-winning heroes will also be on display for France, including Amandine Henry, Wendie Renard and Amel Majri, who all featured in last month’s final win against Barcelona.

Is there any Irish interest in this year’s World Cup?

Sadly Ireland’s Women’s National Team will play no part in this year’s competition, but this summer’s World Cup will be a very memorable experience for one Wexford native.

Swimming instructor Michelle O’Neill, a regular official at SSE Airtricity League and Women’s National League games, has been chosen to officiate in France.

Wexford's Michelle O'Neill will be an assistant referee at this month's World Cup. Source: Tom Beary/INPHO

This will be her second World Cup in a row as an assistant referee running the lines, after she became the first Irish woman in history to referee at a World Cup four years ago in Canada.

“I absolutely loved the experience,” she told The42 last week reflecting on her first World Cup.

“I never wanted it to end and just made the decision to get fitter, faster, stronger and better so I could have the chance to do it again at another World Cup in 2019.”

She was an assistant referee during the US’s quarter-final victory against China in front of 65,000 fans in Ottawa four years ago and is looking forward to another exciting tournament in France.

