IRFU confirm launch of women's XVs high performance programme

Dorothy Wall and Linda Djougang among the 10 players who kicked off yesterday’s programme.

1 hour ago 1,772 Views 3 Comments
Dorothy Wall is one of the groundbreakers.
Image: Akito Iwamoto/INPHO

THE IRFU HAVE confirmed that the Women’s XVs High Performance Programme is under way.

Launched yesterday, the new full-time programme is under the direction of Ireland Head Coach Greg McWilliams with 29 female players now fully contracted to it including Dorothy Wall, Linda Djougang, Enya Breen, Natasja Beehan, Dannah O’Brien, Méabh Deely, Leah Tarpey, Kathryn Dane, Maeve Óg O’Leary and Kayla Waldron who kicked off the programme yesterday.

Women’s XVs High Performance Programme, McDarby said: “It is a hugely significant day. We have 29 players contracted across the XVs and 7s Programmes and the contracting process is ongoing.”

The IRFU also confirmed the dates for the 2022/23 Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship ahead of the 2023 TikTok Women’s Six Nations.

The Championship will run for three rounds in a round-robin format as follows:  

  • Round 1: January 7th/8th – Leinster v Connacht; Munster v Ulster. 
  • Round 2: January 14th/15th – Munster v Leinster; Ulster v Connacht. 
  • Round 3: January 21st/22nd – Connacht v Munster; Ulster v Leinster.  

The IRFU has also confirmed broadcast details for the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s final in December. The game will be live on TG4 on Friday December 9th with a 7.45pm kick off.

Autumn Series
Women’s Contracted Players, 2022/23 Season:

Kathy Baker
Natasja Beehan
Claire Boles
Enya Breen
Megan Burns
Aoife Dalton
Kathryn Dane
Méabh Deely
Linda Djougang
Vicky Elmes Kinlan
Kate Farrell McCabe
Stacey Flood
Katie Heffernan
Eve Higgins
Brittany Hogan
Erin King
Lucinda Kinghan
Emily Lane
Anna McGann
Lucy Mulhall
Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe
Dannah O’Brien
Maeve Óg O’Leary
Beibhinn Parsons
Aoibheann Reilly
Leah Tarpey
Aoife Wafer
Kayla Waldron
Dorothy Wall.

The42 Team

