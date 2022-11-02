IRFU confirm launch of women's XVs high performance programme

Dorothy Wall is one of the groundbreakers.

THE IRFU HAVE confirmed that the Women’s XVs High Performance Programme is under way.

Launched yesterday, the new full-time programme is under the direction of Ireland Head Coach Greg McWilliams with 29 female players now fully contracted to it including Dorothy Wall, Linda Djougang, Enya Breen, Natasja Beehan, Dannah O’Brien, Méabh Deely, Leah Tarpey, Kathryn Dane, Maeve Óg O’Leary and Kayla Waldron who kicked off the programme yesterday.

Women’s XVs High Performance Programme, McDarby said: “It is a hugely significant day. We have 29 players contracted across the XVs and 7s Programmes and the contracting process is ongoing.”

The IRFU also confirmed the dates for the 2022/23 Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship ahead of the 2023 TikTok Women’s Six Nations.

The Championship will run for three rounds in a round-robin format as follows:

Round 1: January 7th/8th – Leinster v Connacht; Munster v Ulster.

Round 2: January 14th/15th – Munster v Leinster; Ulster v Connacht.

Round 3: January 21st/22nd – Connacht v Munster; Ulster v Leinster.

The IRFU has also confirmed broadcast details for the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s final in December. The game will be live on TG4 on Friday December 9th with a 7.45pm kick off.

Autumn Series

Women’s Contracted Players, 2022/23 Season:

Kathy Baker

Natasja Beehan

Claire Boles

Enya Breen

Megan Burns

Aoife Dalton

Kathryn Dane

Méabh Deely

Linda Djougang

Vicky Elmes Kinlan

Kate Farrell McCabe

Stacey Flood

Katie Heffernan

Eve Higgins

Brittany Hogan

Erin King

Lucinda Kinghan

Emily Lane

Anna McGann

Lucy Mulhall

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe

Dannah O’Brien

Maeve Óg O’Leary

Beibhinn Parsons

Aoibheann Reilly

Leah Tarpey

Aoife Wafer

Kayla Waldron

Dorothy Wall.