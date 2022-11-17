Word Rugby issues Rassie Erasmus two-match ban after critical social media posts

SOUTH AFRICA Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus has been issued a two-match ban by World Rugby on the back of controversial social media posts.

The 50-year-old coach has come under scrutiny after published videos on social media that appeared to criticise referee Wayne Barnes’ performance during the Springboks’ 30-26 loss to France last Saturday, in addition to seemingly questioning Ireland’s second try during South Africa’s recent 19-16 defeat at the Aviva Stadium.

Erasmus subsequently claimed the latest tweets were not aimed at referees, but World Rugby see the matter differently and have condemned the coach’s behaviour.

Today’s statement in full reads: “World Rugby has reviewed the recent social media posts by SA Rugby Director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus that relate to match officiating in the Autumn Nations Series.

“Match officials are the backbone of the sport and without them there is no game. World Rugby condemns any public criticism of match official selection, performance or integrity, which undermines their role, the trust-based coach/match officials feedback process and the values of integrity, respect, solidarity and discipline that are at the heart of the sport.

“The behaviour of coaching staff and match officials are widely observed by fans, media and participants at every level, and such behaviours affect how the values are applied across the game.

“In addition, under the Match Officials Communication Framework, national teams have the ability to enter into a confidential feedback process, which is critical for success in a high-performance environment. The success of these communications relies on direct and honest feedback which is delivered and received in a confidential way.

“In line with the Framework, World Rugby has the ability to impose a sanction where a breach has occurred. Having considered the matter World Rugby has issued a two-match ban against Rassie Erasmus and accordingly he may not take part in any match day activity in relation to the two upcoming test matches that South Africa has against Italy on 19 November, 2022 and England on 26 November, 2022. The ban includes engagement with media and social media in relation to match officials.”