O’Donovan and McCarthy to defend title as Ireland name squad for World Championships

IRELAND WILL SEND 13 crews to the World Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic with Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy set to defend their lightweight double skulls gold.

The Skibbereen duo won gold in Tokyo and followed it up with a win at the European Championships last month. There had been some doubt around O’Donovan’s participation due to study commitments, but speaking to the Southern Star last month, McCarthy confirmed they were going to defend their title.

“Paul has gone back to university for a few weeks and I’ll be training in Spain. We will try to get together as often as we can, whether that’s me flying home or Paul coming out to Spain for a bit,” he explained.

Rowing Ireland confirmed that provisional entries were entered last week, but crew selection is still ongoing and entries below may have slight changes prior to racing.

Elsewhere, Women’s coxless four Aifric Keogh, Emily Hegarty, Eimear Lambe and Fiona Murtagh, who won an Olympic bronze medal last year, are back together.

Ireland also named a women’s double pair of Sanita Puspure and Zoe Hyde. Racing will begin on Sunday, September 18 and finish on Sunday, September 25.

Para Team

PR2 women’s single sculls

Katie O’Brien (Galway RC)

PR2 mixed double sculls

Katie O’Brien (Galway RC)

Steven McGowen (Galway RC)

Lightweight Team

Men’s single sculls

Hugh Moore (QUBBC)

Advertisement

Men’s double sculls

Paul O’Donovan (UCC RC)

Fintan McCarthy (Skibbereen RC)

Women’s single sculls

Lydia Heaphy (Skibbereen RC)

Women’s double sculls

Margaret Cremen (UCC RC)

Aoife Casey (UCC RC)

Heavyweight Team

Women’s single sculls

Alison Bergin (Fermoy RC)

Women’s double sculls

Zoe Hyde (Killorglin RC)

Sanita Puspure (Old Collegians)

Women’s coxless pair

Natalie Long (Lee Valley RC)

Tara Hanlon (UCC RC)

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Women’s coxless four

Emily Hegarty (UCC RC)

Fiona Murtagh (NUIG BC)

Eimear Lambe (Old Collegians)

Aifric Keogh (DULBC)

Men’s single sculls

Brian Colsh (NUIG BC)

Men’s double sculls

Phil Doyle (Belfast BC)

Konan Pazzaia (QUBBC)

Men’s coxless four

John Kearney (UCC RC)

Ross Corrigan (QUBBC)

Nathan Timoney (QUBBC)

Jack Dorney (Shandon BC)