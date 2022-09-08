Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Thursday 8 September 2022
Advertisement

O’Donovan and McCarthy to defend title as Ireland name squad for World Championships

The Ireland women’s four which took bronze in Tokyo have been reunited.

By Maurice Brosnan Thursday 8 Sep 2022, 1:42 PM
12 minutes ago 109 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5860898
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IRELAND WILL SEND 13 crews to the World Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic with Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy set to defend their lightweight double skulls gold.

The Skibbereen duo won gold in Tokyo and followed it up with a win at the European Championships last month. There had been some doubt around O’Donovan’s participation due to study commitments, but speaking to the Southern Star last month, McCarthy confirmed they were going to defend their title.

“Paul has gone back to university for a few weeks and I’ll be training in Spain. We will try to get together as often as we can, whether that’s me flying home or Paul coming out to Spain for a bit,” he explained. 

Rowing Ireland confirmed that provisional entries were entered last week, but crew selection is still ongoing and entries below may have slight changes prior to racing.

Elsewhere, Women’s coxless four Aifric Keogh, Emily Hegarty, Eimear Lambe and Fiona Murtagh, who won an Olympic bronze medal last year, are back together.

Ireland also named a women’s double pair of Sanita Puspure and Zoe Hyde. Racing will begin on Sunday, September 18 and finish on Sunday, September 25.

Para Team

PR2 women’s single sculls

Katie O’Brien (Galway RC)

PR2 mixed double sculls

Katie O’Brien (Galway RC)

Steven McGowen (Galway RC)

Lightweight Team

Men’s single sculls

Hugh Moore (QUBBC)

Men’s double sculls

Paul O’Donovan (UCC RC)

Fintan McCarthy (Skibbereen RC)

Women’s single sculls

Lydia Heaphy (Skibbereen RC)

Women’s double sculls

Margaret Cremen (UCC RC)

Aoife Casey (UCC RC)

Heavyweight Team 

Women’s single sculls

Alison Bergin (Fermoy RC)

Women’s double sculls

Zoe Hyde (Killorglin RC)

Sanita Puspure (Old Collegians)

Women’s coxless pair

Natalie Long (Lee Valley RC)

Tara Hanlon (UCC RC)

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Women’s coxless four

Emily Hegarty (UCC RC)

Fiona Murtagh (NUIG BC)

Eimear Lambe (Old Collegians)

Aifric Keogh (DULBC)

Men’s single sculls

Brian Colsh (NUIG BC)

Men’s double sculls

Phil Doyle (Belfast BC)

Konan Pazzaia (QUBBC)

Men’s coxless four

John Kearney (UCC RC)

Ross Corrigan (QUBBC)

Nathan Timoney (QUBBC)

Jack Dorney (Shandon BC)

About the author:

About the author
Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie