Ireland are getting ready for the World Cup play-offs following their heroic win in Hungary. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
FAI stand to earn at least €8.8m if Ireland qualify for 2026 World Cup

Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side are two games away from earning a massive windfall.
1.59pm, 17 Dec 2025

THE FAI WILL earn at least €8.8 million ($10.5m) in Fifa bonus payments if Heimir Hallgrimsson’s side qualify for next summer’s World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Fifa confirmed on Wednesday that each qualifying nation will receive €1.2 million ($1.5m) in preparation costs, and at least a further €7.6m ($9m) just for competing in the group stage.

More than €40m ($50m) will be up for grabs for the winning nation at next summer’s World Cup, as a row over ticket prices for the tournament rages on.

The Fifa Council approved prize money for the tournament at a meeting in Doha on Wednesday, with the overall fund available to competing nations set at €619m ($727m), up 50% on the 2022 finals in Qatar.

The confirmation comes as fan groups accused Fifa of playing “PR games” over ticket prices.

