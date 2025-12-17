THE FAI WILL earn at least €8.8 million ($10.5m) in Fifa bonus payments if Heimir Hallgrimsson’s side qualify for next summer’s World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.
Fifa confirmed on Wednesday that each qualifying nation will receive €1.2 million ($1.5m) in preparation costs, and at least a further €7.6m ($9m) just for competing in the group stage.
More than €40m ($50m) will be up for grabs for the winning nation at next summer’s World Cup, as a row over ticket prices for the tournament rages on.
The Fifa Council approved prize money for the tournament at a meeting in Doha on Wednesday, with the overall fund available to competing nations set at €619m ($727m), up 50% on the 2022 finals in Qatar.
Advertisement
The confirmation comes as fan groups accused Fifa of playing “PR games” over ticket prices.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
FAI stand to earn at least €8.8m if Ireland qualify for 2026 World Cup
THE FAI WILL earn at least €8.8 million ($10.5m) in Fifa bonus payments if Heimir Hallgrimsson’s side qualify for next summer’s World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.
Fifa confirmed on Wednesday that each qualifying nation will receive €1.2 million ($1.5m) in preparation costs, and at least a further €7.6m ($9m) just for competing in the group stage.
More than €40m ($50m) will be up for grabs for the winning nation at next summer’s World Cup, as a row over ticket prices for the tournament rages on.
The Fifa Council approved prize money for the tournament at a meeting in Doha on Wednesday, with the overall fund available to competing nations set at €619m ($727m), up 50% on the 2022 finals in Qatar.
The confirmation comes as fan groups accused Fifa of playing “PR games” over ticket prices.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
FAI Ireland Irish Football Soccer up for grabs World Cup