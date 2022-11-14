Group C Preview: Last-chance saloon for Messi and Lewandowski, Mexico out to end bizarre streak

ARGENTINA

How did they get here?

Argentina qualified with ease, finishing second behind Brazil without losing a game. They and Brazil also played one game fewer than everyone else, with their 5 September meeting last year abandoned in extraordinary circumstances when Brazilian health authorities invaded the pitch, attempting to deport four Argentine players who they claimed had flouted Covid quarantine rules.

Who is their manager?

Former West Ham defender Lionel Scaloni was an assistant to Jorge Sampaoli for the 2018 World Cup psychodrama, but stayed on as caretaker with Pablo Aimar after Sampaoli left. Things clicked when Scaloni stood up and was given the job full-time, and he led Argentina to the 2021 Copa America, their first senior trophy since winning that competition in 1993.

How do they play?

Scaloni has generally favoured a 4-4-2, with Lionel Messi paired in attack with Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez, with midfielders Leandro Paredes and Rodridgo de Paul adept at keeping the ball – both were the two passers in the whole of South American qualification – and link well with the men either side of them, usually Giovanni Lo Celso and Angel Di Maria.

Most encouraging for Argentina is the developing quality of their defence: Emi Martinez of Aston Villa has emerged as the quality goalkeeper they’ve lacked for eons, while Christian Romero is the lynchpin of the defence.

Lionel Messi. Source: PA

Who is their key player?

It is, of course, Lionel Messi. The team has naturally been built around Messi, as it always has been, but this time the supporting cast seem a more reliable lot. His leadership skills also seem to have developed: where he seemed clammy and almost haunted by the responsibility thrust upon him in Russia, the atmosphere under Scaloni has allowed him to become more assertive and yet more relaxed and, above all, happy.

He is coming into the World Cup in great form and with less mileage in his legs than he would in a regulation summer tournament. Are the stars aligning for the victory to complete the legacy of the greatest career the sport has ever seen?

Who might be their breakout star of this World Cup?

The world hasn’t exactly been sleeping on Julian Alvarez’ talent, given that Manchester City have snapped him up. His impact has been overshadowed by Erling Haaland, but he may get a chance in Qatar to break out into his own spotlight, having made his senior international debut during World Cup qualifying.

Have they got any injury concerns?

Well, eh, Messi has been dealing with a slight achilles issue but all signs are that it isn’t serious enough to jeapordise his World Cup. There are concerns, too, around Christian Romero, who has been out of action with Spurs, while Paolo Dybala is in a race against time, having hurt a thigh muscle taking a penalty for Roma last month.

What are their realistic ambitions?

The realistic ambition is to become world champions for the first time since 1986. Can they do it? Yes. Will they? That remains to be seen.

On one hand, Messi in his twilight is still better than 99% of footballers in their prime, and Argentina are unbeaten in 35 matches, two off the world record in the men’s game.

On the other: the defence has definitely improved, but has that improvement been sufficient to go all the way? There is also one gnawing uncertainty. The advent of the Uefa Nations League has denied the South American sides regular test against the best of Europe in friendly matches, so how battle-hardened are they? A 3-0 Finalissima win over Euros winners Italy at Wembley, however, augurs well.

What should I say if I draw them in the office sweepstake?

‘Messi is in the winter of his career, but a winter World Cup means he should be fresher than he would usually be. This could be the year he wins the only prize he hasn’t yet won.’

SAUDI ARABIA

How did they get here?

The double-group phase qualifying format of the Asian Football Confederation minimises upsets, with six of the top-seven ranked sides prior to qualifying going on to book a spot in Qatar. Saudi Arabia are the lowest-ranked of those sides to progress: they topped their group in the first phase, and then impressively finished ahead of both Japan and Australia in the second phase, meaning they qualified automatically.

Herve Renard. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Who is their manager?

While Eddie Howe coaches the most expensively-assembled Saudi team, Noted Dreamboat Herve Renard is the national team manager, having taken over in 2019.

Renard led Zambia to a remarkable triumph in the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations, and then won the tournament again with Ivory Coast in 2015. He had an ill-fated stint with Lille in Ligue Un before returning to international management with Morocco, whom he led to the 2018 World Cup.

Advertisement

They performed respectably – drawing 2-2 with Spain and losing 1-0 to Portugal – but less elegant was the subsequent Cup of Nations. Morocco were among the pre-tournament favorites but were knocked out by Benin, and Renard resigned afterwards, saying he took responsibility.

How do they play?

Renard isn’t averse to a back three/five but he has generally played 4-2-3-1. Expect a little more pragmatism from a side too often on the wrong side of World Cup hammerings. They lost 5-0 to Russia on the opening day of the 2018 World Cup, and were pasted 8-0 by Germany in 2002. (They also remain the only side to concede more than one goal in a World Cup game against Ireland.)

Who is their key player?

Winger Salem Al-Dawsari was their joint-top scorer in qualifying and scored a last-minute winning goal against Egypt at the World Cup four years ago. He has spent almost all of his career at Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, bar a slightly bizarre loan spell with Villarreal before the last World Cup. The Saudi federation struck a deal with La Liga to loan nine players to the Spanish league before the World Cup.

Al-Dawsari joined Villareal and made a single appearance, though it was a memorable one: coming on in a 2-2 draw against Real Madrid. Now 31, Al-Dawsari has matured, having been fined for trying to headbutt a referee in Saudi Arabia seven years ago. He will play off the left, and will be the man Saudi Arabia are most likely to turn to for inspiration in Qatar.

Who might be their breakout star of this World Cup?

All of the Saudi squad play their club football at home, and the curious Erasmus programme for Al-Dawsari and co. didn’t precipitate an exodus of national team players. One player who might yet find suitors abroad, though, is midfielder Sami Al-Najei, an attacking midfielder also capable of playing off the right wing.

Have they got any injury concerns?

There is some worry about Al-Dawsari, as he has spent the weeks leading up to the World Cup recovering from appendix surgery.

What are their realistic ambitions?

Matching the achievement of 1994 and making it into the last-16 is the dream, but not finishing bottom of a tough group is the more attainable goal.

What should I say if I draw them in the office sweepstake?

‘Saudi Arabia should be less brittle than they have been at previous World Cups, but the draw has been unkind…perhaps they will be luckier when they inevitably host the tournament.’

MEXICO

How did they get here?

Goal difference kept Mexico from top spot in the Concacaf table, but they made hard work of qualification for an eighth-straight World Cup. They wobbled badly mid-campaign, losing to the US and Canada, drawing with Costa Rica, and needing late goals to see off Jamaica and Panama. They didn’t win any of their clashes with the US and Canada, and struggled for flow across the whole campaign: the only sides they beat by more than one goal were bottom sides Honduras and El Salvador (twice.) In fact, Raul Jiminez was their top scorer with three goals, and all three were penalties.

Who is their manager?

Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino is in charge of Mexico, who you may remember from such clubs as Barcelona (Spain) and Barcelona (Ecuador). Martino is from Rosario in Argentina, the same hometown as Lionel Messi, who was reportedly instrumental in Martino’s selection as successor to Tito Vilanova at the Camp Nou.

He lasted a season but instantly reunited with Messi as manager of Argentina, but resigned after losing consecutive Copa America finals on penalties. A spell in MLS with Atlanta United followed, and he was appointed as Mexico manager in 2019. His penchant for losing finals has remained, as Mexico were beaten in both the deciders of the Concacaf Nations League final and Gold Cup to the USA. Those defeats exacerbated the residual tensions of the stodgy qualifying campaign, and Martino is not exactly held in high esteem by supporters.

How do they play?

Mexico generally set up in a 4-3-3, with Wolves’ Raul Jimenez the first-choice to lead the line. Injury may deny him and Martino that luxury in Qatar, though.

Who is their key player?

Edson Alvarez swaps between midfield and centre-back for Ajax, but he will play in front of Mexico’s back four in Qatar. His passing range is excellent but his positional sense is most important: he is redolent of his old boss Erik ten Hag’s description of Casemiro as “the cement between the stones.”

Hirving Lozano. Source: JAVIER ROJAS

Who might be their breakout star of the World Cup?

Mexico were the oldest side to qualify out of Concacaf, and Martino isn’t exactly giving youth its chance at the World Cup. But given the fact injuries may leave Mexico reliant on him in a season he has been overshadowed at Napoli by the brilliance of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen, the world might soon be about to learn a little bit more about the quality of right-sided attacker Hirving Lozano.

Have they any injury concerns?

Plenty. Raul Jiminez is doubtful, and fellow attacker Jesus Corona of Porto has been ruled out. An effort to convince Carlos Vela to come out of retirement has failed, while Javier Hernandez’ fine season in MLS has gone ignored. If Jimenez doesn’t make it, the stand-in may be Rogelio Funes-Mori, whose twin brother Ramiro once played for Everton and represented Argentina.

What are their realistic ambitions?

Mexico are one of the most absurdly consistent sides in World Cup history. They have progressed beyond the group phase at every World Cup held since 1994…and lost in the last-16 at every World Cup held since 1994. Will it be eighth time lucky in Qatar? Their injury list and patchy form makes that prospect unlikely.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

What should I say if I draw them in the office sweepstake?

‘Mexico have never won a knockout game in a 32-team World Cup, and it looks like they never will: the 2026 tournament will expand to 48 teams.’

POLAND

How did they get here?

Poland finished second in their qualifying group behind England, and were initially paired with Russia in the semi-finals of the play-offs. Poland said they would refuse to play the game following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which precipitated Uefa and Fifa’s kicking them out of the competition. Poland thus progressed to the play-off final, where they beat Sweden 2-0 to seal a spot in Qatar.

Who is their manager?

Paulo Sousa walked out just before the play-offs to take a job as manager of Flamengo in Brazil (where he has since been sacked.) He has been replaced by former Legia Warsaw and Poland U21 manager Czesław Michniewicz. His contract runs out at the end of this year, with an extension resting on the performance at the World Cup. A former national team U21 manager whose next results are cast as the decisive fact to swing a contract extension? Where have we heard that before?

How do they play?

Don’t expect too many thrills and spills from Poland. They will likely play a 3-5-2-cum-5-3-2 and leave the goalscoring business to You Know Who. He has some fine players around him, though, especially Napoli’s Piotr Zielinski, who is among the most in-form midfielders in Europe right now.

Robert Lewandowski. Source: Imago/PA Images

Who is their key player?

Robert Lewandowski’s legacy as one of the greatest Polish players of all time is secure, but how he would like to achieve something tangible with the national team, who haven’t emerged from a World Cup group since 1986. This, you would imagine, is his last chance to do that.

Who might be their breakout star of this World Cup?

Nicola Zalewski has been playing at left wing-back for Poland and has lately softened the blow of the frequent absences of Leonardo Spinazzola at Roma. Jose Mourinho isn’t his only fan: Zalewski recently made the shortlist for the Golden Boy award, recognising young talent across Europe.

Have they any injury concerns?

Nothing too significant thus far, though Brighton midfielder Jakob Muder hasn’t been in contention since suffering an ACL injury earlier this year.

What are their realistic ambitions?

Poland haven’t been to the knockout stages since 1986: that must be their target and the question marks surrounding Mexico offers them the opportunity to do it. With France the most likely to be lying in wait in the last-16, it might be the limit of their ambitions.

What should I say if I draw them in the sweepstake?

‘Everything hinges on whether an unproven coach has the right plan to get the best out of Lewandowski.’

Group C fixtures

Tuesday 22 November

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia; Lusail Iconic Stadium; kick-off 10am

Mexico vs Poland; Stadium 974; kick-off 4pm

Saturday 26 November

Poland vs Saudi Arabia; Education City Stadium; kick-off 1pm

Argentina vs Mexico; Lusail Iconic Stadium; kick-off 7pm

Wednesday 30 November