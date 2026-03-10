World Cup ‘too big’ to postpone despite Iran war, FIFA official says

FIFA’S CHIEF OPERATING officer for the upcoming World Cup has said the tournament will go ahead as planned, despite the global turmoil caused by the United States and Israel’s war against Iran.

Speaking at the International Broadcast Center for the tournament yesterday, Heimo Schirgi said FIFA was closely monitoring the conflict but insisted the scale of the competition, which begins on 11 June, meant it would proceed.

“If had a crystal ball I could tell you now what is going to happen, but obviously the situation is developing,” Schirgi said.

Heimo Schirgi, FIFA soccer chief event operations officer, speaking during a news conference yesterday. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“It’s changing day by day and we are monitoring closely.”

“The World Cup will go on obviously, right? The World Cup is too big and we hope that everyone can participate that has qualified,” he added.

The conflict in the Middle East has raised questions about travel restrictions, security and the participation of Iran, which has already qualified for the tournament and is due to face New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt in the group stage.

Iran’s football federation has cast doubt on whether the team will take part, with Iran federation president Mehdi Taj saying last week that “we cannot be expected to look forward to the World Cup with hope”.

“The sports chiefs are the ones who must decide on that,” Taj added.

People in Tehran look on as smoke from oil depot fires fills the sky on Saturday night. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Under FIFA rules, withdrawing from the tournament could lead to fines and possible sporting sanctions, including exclusion from future competitions and replacement in the competition.

The football governing body’s regulations state that any participating nation that withdraws more than 30 days before the start of the tournament “shall be fined at least CHF 250,000 (€276,000)”, while a withdrawal within 30 days of the opening match would carry a minimum fine of CHF 500,000 (€554,000).

Teams that pull out must also “reimburse the team preparation money as well as any other tournament-related contribution payments that they received from FIFA.”

The 2026 tournament, expanded from 32 to 48 teams, will be held across North America, with matches scheduled in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The Trump administration has also imposed a travel ban affecting four countries that have qualified (Iran, Ivory Coast, Haiti and Senegal) although exemptions will be granted for players, team officials and their immediate families.

Schirgi said FIFA remained in regular contact with Iran’s football authorities but declined to give details.

Ireland is still fighting for a place at the tournament through play-offs later this month.

The Boys in Green face Czechia on 26 March and, if they win, will meet either Denmark or North Macedonia on 31 March for a place at the finals.

