This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 26 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

100/1 tournament outsider Van Den Bergh bests Anderson to take World Matchplay title

The 26-year-old took out double 16 to clinch an 18-10 win and scoop the title on his tournament debut.

By Press Association Sunday 26 Jul 2020, 11:01 PM
34 minutes ago 577 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5160479
Dimitri Van den Bergh.
Image: Steven Paston
Dimitri Van den Bergh.
Dimitri Van den Bergh.
Image: Steven Paston

DIMITRI VAN DEN Bergh rounded off the perfect week in Milton Keynes with a comprehensive victory over Gary Anderson to clinch a maiden World Matchplay success.

In his first appearance at the tournament, staged behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena this year instead of its usual Winter Gardens venue, the Belgian breezed past the Scot to take the title after an 18-10 win.

A shock first-round triumph over Nathan Aspinall was followed up with impressive results against Joe Cullen, Adrian Lewis and Glen Durrant, but arguably his greatest display was reserved for the final.

The world number 26 moved through the gears after the second quarter and Anderson had no answer.

Van Den Bergh told Sky Sports: “I am the winner of this tournament. Wow. Give me a few extra hours, I think I need them. What a beautiful trophy I have in my hands.

“They call it the Phil Taylor Trophy, that man I have seen him play so many times and in so many tournaments.

“Gary Anderson, I have seen him play in the BDO World Championships and have always been a massive fan – I still am.

“Now I managed to win against a player like that, for a trophy named like this one? Wow, just wow.

“I am making my dreams come true.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Anderson added: “He played well right from the word go. I wasn’t even close, I was lucky I got a few legs off him. He has played well the whole tournament so fair dues to him.”

Both players were slow out the blocks, but it was the Dream Maker who held a 3-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.

A 130 finish from two-time champion Anderson put him 6-5 ahead and yet that was topped by Van Den Bergh in the next leg when he took out 170.

Momentum was with the 26-year-old and after landing the first maximum of the final, he would take three legs in a row between the end of the second quarter and start of the third to move 10-7 in front.

Anderson did very briefly halt the charge, although Van Den Bergh’s confidence was sky high and a 124 checkout was followed by 132.

When the twice World Championship winner missed a double to reduce the arrears to five, the end was almost near.

He missed another before Van Den Bergh took out double 16 to clinch an 18-10 win and scoop the title on his tournament debut.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie