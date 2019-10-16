Scottish Rugby Union hopes for a 'fair hearing' after misconduct charge

THE SCOTTISH RUGBY Union [SRU] say they hope to have a fair hearing after World Rugby brought a misconduct charge against them for their behaviour at the World Cup in Japan.

The Scottish union threatened World Rugby with legal action when Scotland’s clash with Japan was in doubt due to Typhoon Hagibis.

Scotland were knocked out of the World Cup on Sunday. Source: Craig Mercer/INPHO

Livid at the prospect of exiting the World Cup without getting a chance to play against the Japanese, the SRU went public with complaints about how World Rugby was handling the threat of the storm.

Scotland’s game did eventually go ahead and they were beaten 28-21 by Japan to be knocked out of the World Cup, but World Rugby yesterday confirmed that it has referred the SRU to an independent disputes committee for their pre-game comments.

The SRU have responded by releasing a statement that queries whether that move from World Rugby is appropriate and underlining that they hope for a fair hearing.

“Scottish Rugby once again expresses its sincere condolences to the people of Japan and all those affected by Typhoon Hagibis which struck last weekend,” reads the statement.

“We have been able to convey our best wishes directly to the Mayor of Yokohama and the Chairman of the Japanese Rugby Union. We stand with the great people of Japan.

“Following receipt of correspondence yesterday from World Rugby, Scottish Rugby confirms that it has received a notice of complaint from Rugby World Cup Ltd.

“Scottish Rugby is querying whether the matter is an appropriate one for the bringing of Misconduct charges.

“If Misconduct proceedings are to proceed, Scottish Rugby looks forward to receiving a fair hearing in this matter. No further comment would be appropriate at this time.”