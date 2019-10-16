This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 16 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Scottish Rugby Union hopes for a 'fair hearing' after misconduct charge

The SRU has questioned whether is it ‘appropriate’ for World Rugby to charge them.

Murray Kinsella Reports from Tokyo
By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 16 Oct 2019, 6:35 AM
1 hour ago 1,149 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4853130

THE SCOTTISH RUGBY Union [SRU] say they hope to have a fair hearing after World Rugby brought a misconduct charge against them for their behaviour at the World Cup in Japan.

The Scottish union threatened World Rugby with legal action when Scotland’s clash with Japan was in doubt due to Typhoon Hagibis.

scotland-players-dejected-after-the-game Scotland were knocked out of the World Cup on Sunday. Source: Craig Mercer/INPHO

Livid at the prospect of exiting the World Cup without getting a chance to play against the Japanese, the SRU went public with complaints about how World Rugby was handling the threat of the storm.

Scotland’s game did eventually go ahead and they were beaten 28-21 by Japan to be knocked out of the World Cup, but World Rugby yesterday confirmed that it has referred the SRU to an independent disputes committee for their pre-game comments.

The SRU have responded by releasing a statement that queries whether that move from World Rugby is appropriate and underlining that they hope for a fair hearing.

“Scottish Rugby once again expresses its sincere condolences to the people of Japan and all those affected by Typhoon Hagibis which struck last weekend,” reads the statement.

“We have been able to convey our best wishes directly to the Mayor of Yokohama and the Chairman of the Japanese Rugby Union. We stand with the great people of Japan.

“Following receipt of correspondence yesterday from World Rugby, Scottish Rugby confirms that it has received a notice of complaint from Rugby World Cup Ltd. 

“Scottish Rugby is querying whether the matter is an appropriate one for the bringing of Misconduct charges.

“If Misconduct proceedings are to proceed, Scottish Rugby looks forward to receiving a fair hearing in this matter.  No further comment would be appropriate at this time.” 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella  / Reports from Tokyo
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie