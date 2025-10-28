Dodgers' walk-off home run settles 'one of the greatest World Series games of all time'

FREDDIE FREEMAN BLASTED a walk-off home run in a record-equalling 18-inning World Series classic to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

Freeman — who smashed an iconic walk-off grand slam in the Dodgers’ 2024 World Series win over the New York Yankees — launched a mammoth solo shot to settle a marathon 6hr 39 min battle at Dodger Stadium.

The victory puts the Dodgers 2-1 up in the best-of-seven Major League Baseball championship series with game four being played on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Freeman’s winning home-run crowned a night of extraordinary drama that saw both teams slug it out in a back-and-forth battle resembling a heavyweight boxing contest.

The game equalled the previous longest game in World Series history, the Dodgers’ 18-inning victory over the Boston Red Sox in the 2018 championship. That was also won via a walk-off.

“This one took a little longer but this game was incredible,” said Freeman, the reigning World Series Most Valuable Player.

Freeman’s moment of magic — which makes him the only player in history with multiple walk-off World Series home runs — eclipsed an array of outstanding individual performances on both sides.

Shohei Ohtani had almost single-handedly hauled the Dodgers back into the contest, blasting two home runs and getting on base a record nine times.

Ohtani, the hitting and pitching superstar regarded by many as the greatest player in history, is due to lead the Dodgers from the pitching mound in game four.

“What matters the most is that we won and what I accomplished today is in the context of this game and what matters the most is we flipped the page and play the next game,” Japan’s Ohtani said.

“I want to go to sleep as soon as possible so I can get ready,” added Ohtani, who was intentionally walked by Toronto a record four times.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts described the game as “one of the greatest World Series games of all time.”

“I’m spent emotionally,” Roberts said, paying tribute to the Blue Jays.

“They gave it everything they had. Unfortunately somebody’s got to win that game and fortunately for the Dodgers we got Freddie Freeman on our team.”

With the the teams essentially playing the equivalent of two games back-to-back without a rest, each side burned through almost their entire pitching staff.

Dodgers reliever Will Klein was the last available arm for the world champions as the tension mounted. Klein, who had not thrown more than 36 pitches in any of his previous appearances, threw 72 pitches as he navigated the final four innings superbly to shut down the Blue Jays bats.

“Our bullpen was absolutely incredible,” Freeman said. “Will Klein – absolutely incredible.”

Freeman, who had seen several deep fly balls fall just short of the wall earlier in the game, admitted he was unsure if his winning shot would carry.

“I was not sure just because of the other couple. My swings were getting better and better as the game was going on so just glad I was able to get the opportunity again,” he said.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider vowed his team would be ready to bounce back despite the agonizing loss.

“This group is going to be ready to play tomorrow. Longest game in World Series history, whatever it is, tied for it. I mean, these guys are enjoying it. They were in the right mindset and the right head space the entire time,” he said.

“It sucks that it’s late right now, we got to come back and do it again tomorrow, but these guys are going to be more than ready.

“The Dodgers didn’t win the World Series today, they won a game. These guys are going to be ready to go tomorrow.”

Freeman’s winning solo shot broke up a run of 10 scoreless innings.

The Dodgers had earlier taken a 2-0 lead through home runs from Teoscar Hernandez and Ohtani before Toronto hit back with a three-run home run from catcher Alejandro Kirk.

The Blue Jays, who posed problems for Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow, added a sacfly to go 4-2 up before Ohtani and Freeman drove in runs to level it at 4-4.

Bo Bichette put Toronto 5-4 up in the seventh inning before Ohtani leveled for the Dodgers with his second home run of the night to set up the extra-innings drama.

– © AFP 2025