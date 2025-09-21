Ní Riain opens Ireland's world swimming medal tally with bronze

IRELAND’S RÓISÍN NÍ Riain took bronze today to open Ireland’s medal tally at the Para-Swimming World Championships in Singapore.

The double paralympic medallist finished second in her S13 100m Butterfly heat in the morning session, before then improving on her heat time to come in third in the final in 1:04.47 in a competitive field.

Ní Riain won silver at this event at the world championships two years ago in Manchester, but narrowly missed out on the podium at last year’s Paralympic Games when she finished fourth.

“I did not realise how close of a race that was, to be honest I’m happy with it,” reflected Ní Riain afterwards.

“It’s been a slightly newer event focus for me so hopefully over the coming years I can get better and better.”

Síomha Nic Brádaigh marked her World Championships debut with a superb personal best, clocking 3:25.82 to secure 6th place in the SM7 200m race.

Tomorrow Ní Riain and Nic Brádaigh are back in the pool again, this time for the S7 400m Freestyle (Nic Brádaigh) at 2.56am (Irish time) and the SB13 100m Breaststroke (Ní Riain) at 4.10am (Irish time).

The remaining three members of the Para swimming squad (Deaten Registe, Dearbhaile Brady, and Barry McClements) will begin their campaigns on Tuesday, when they take to the pool for their first events.