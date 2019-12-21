This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The World's End rallies late to win Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot

Paisley Park and Tobefair were both scratched as non-runners for today’s Ascot feature.

By Niall Kelly Saturday 21 Dec 2019, 3:59 PM
The World's End rallies to win the Long Walk Hurdle while Davy Russell and Agrapart (purple) finished fourth of four.
Image: Julian Herbert
The World's End rallies to win the Long Walk Hurdle while Davy Russell and Agrapart (purple) finished fourth of four.
The World's End rallies to win the Long Walk Hurdle while Davy Russell and Agrapart (purple) finished fourth of four.
Image: Julian Herbert

ADRIAN HESKIN ASKED The World’s End if he still had something left in the tank, and got a response that won the Long Walk Hurdle.

With pre-race fancy Paisley Park and Tobefair both scratched as non-runners, Tom George’s eight-year-old was sent off the 15/8 favourite as just four went to post in Saturday’s Grade 1 feature at Ascot.

The World’s End made the running for practically all of the three miles, but as they jumped the second last, it was Nico de Boinville and L’Ami Serge (3/1) — racing for the first time in 580 days — who edged in front to take the lead.

The result looked to be a formality as L’Ami Serge quickened away into a two-length lead following the last, but he couldn’t see out the race to the line, leaving the door open for The World’s End to rally and turn the tables again, winning by two-and-three-quarter lengths.

Later at Ascot, Not So Sleepy (9/2jf) won the Grade 3 Betfair Exchange by an impressive nine lengths ahead of Monsieur Lecoq with Sir Valentine back in third.

