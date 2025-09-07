Everton storm to Merseyside derby win, Manchester United start strong

Results – Women’s Super League

Liverpool 1-4 Everton

Manchester United 4-0 Leicester City

Brighton and Hove Albion 0-0 Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 West

Played Saturday

Arsenal 4-1 London City Lionesses

Played Friday

Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City

*****

ORNELLA VIGNOLA HIT a hat-trick on debut as Everton secured a 4-1 opening-weekend derby win at Liverpool in the Women’s Super League.

Vignola, signed from Granada in the summer, got the Toffees back on level terms after Cornelia Kapocs had given the hosts an early lead in their first match under new head coach Gareth Taylor.

Katja Snoeijs’ late first-half header put the visitors ahead at the break lead before Uruguayan Vignola struck twice in three minutes early in the second period to put Everton firmly in control.

Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan played the full game for Everton, pulling off a superb save in the first half, while Leanne Kiernan was an unused substitute for Liverpool.

Melvine Malard fired a late double for Manchester United as they launched their league campaign with a 4-0 home win against Leicester City.

England forward Ella Toone had given Marc Skinner’s side an early lead and Elisabeth Terland’s header made it 2-0 at half-time before France forward Malard added her brace to wrap up a comfortable victory.

Heather Payne was a second-half substitute for the Foxes, making her competitive debut having switched from Everton this summer.

Bethany England’s late penalty ensured Tottenham’s new manager Martin Ho made a winning start as his side beat London rivals West Ham 1-0 at Brisbane Road.

England coolly converted four minutes from full-time after Hammers skipper Katrina Gorry had hauled down Eveliina Summanen in the box.

Ireland goalkeeper Megan Walsh was between the posts for the Hammers, having been called upon as an injury replacement in the second half.

Brighton and Aston Villa played out a goalless draw in their opening match in front of watching England boss Sarina Wiegman.

Rachel Daly and Lynn Wilms struck the woodwork for Villa, while England forward Michelle Agyemang also hit a post for the Seagulls.

Anna Patten played the full game for Villa, while Caitlin Hayes was an unused Brighton substitute.

European champions Arsenal started with a 4-1 win over London City Lionesses yesterday, while six in a row holders Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 in their opener on Friday night.

Katie McCabe featured for the Gunners, as the only Irish player involved in both earlier games.

Meanwhile in WSL2, Emily Murphy was on target in Newcastle United’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest, as Ireland manager Carla Ward watched on at the City Ground,

Izzy Atkinson scored the opening goal of the campaign for Sunderland on Friday.

- With reporting from Emma Duffy