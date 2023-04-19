England captain Williamson limps off as WSL leaders Man United defeat Arsenal

ENGLAND CAPTAIN LEAH Williamson will be hoping her place at the World Cup is not under threat after limping out of Arsenal’s defeat to Women’s Super League leaders Manchester United.

United snatched a vital 1-0 win with the final kick of the first half, Alessia Russo finishing first time from 12 yards after being teed up by Nikita Parris. That put them six points clear at the top of the table, dealing a major blow to Arsenal’s own title push.

Aoife Mannion, who recently impressed following an Ireland call-up, played the full game for United while Katie McCabe is currently out of action with Arsenal through suspension.

Williamson collapsed in pain in the 12th minute at Leigh Sports Village, catching her studs in the turf and appearing to damage her knee.

She immediately signalled to the bench for treatment, eventually being helped from the field as she disappeared down the tunnel.

With less than 100 days to go before the World Cup begins that could spell bad news for a Lionesses side who have already lost Arsenal striker Beth Mead to a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in November.

At the other end of the Super League table, Brighton fought hard for a 3-2 win over Everton, lifting themselves off bottom spot and leapfrogging Leicester and Reading.

There was some Irish representation in the tie as Courtney Brosnan lined out in goals for Everton while Megan Connolly was in action for Brighton. Megan Walsh was on the Seagulls’ bench.

Elisabeth Terland scored twice, breaking the deadlock with a 12th-minute header and pouncing again 10 minutes from time. Katie Robinson had earlier made it 2-0 with a smart run and deft finish just before the break. Katja Snoeijs responded with a second-half brace of her own for Everton, but it was not enough to salvage anything for the visitors.