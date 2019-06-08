This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gwinn's 20-yard drive gives Germany narrow opening win over China

Germany’s bid for a third World Cup crown got off to a winning start in Rennes.

By AFP Saturday 8 Jun 2019, 4:33 PM
firo: 08.06.2019, Football, Women, Women, 2018/2019, FIFA World Cup in France, Women's World Cup, National Team, Germany, GER - China Gwinn hits Germany's winner in the second half. Source: DPA/PA Images

Germany 1-0 China

GIULIA GWINN SCORED the only goal as Germany opened their World Cup campaign with a 1-0 victory over China in Group B.

On a sunny but breezy early summer’s day perfect for football, in front of a noisy crowd of 15,283 in Rennes, Germany, twice winners of this competition, dominated possession and territory.

Yet, in a game of slick passing mixed with robust challenges, their goal twice survived narrow escapes.  

The Germans dominated first-half possession, creating a string of half openings only to be frustrated by dogged Chinese tackling and shot-blocking.

Lyon star Dzsenifer Marozsan, alternating between striker and playmaker, directed most German attacks, but her team were also willing to vary their approach.

It was China’s passing which led to the two clearest chances of the half.

First, Wang Shanshan sent Gu Yasha racing into the area. Gu faked a shot, luring Almuth Schult into a dive but allowing two defenders to close. As the door shut, Gu slid the ball wide to Yang Li who briefly had an open goal but took an extra touch and the Germans slid in again, deflecting the shot wide.

Just before half time, Zhang Rui sent Wang through the middle. She found an unmarked Yang, who this time beat Schult, but hit the inside of the post. In the melee that followed, Schult saved twice at the feet of on-rushing Chinese forwards.

The Germans created the first danger of the second half as Chinese keeper Peng Shimeng palmed Alexandra Popp’s swinging ball round the past.    

The Germans took the lead after 66 minutes. The Chinese cleared a corner to the top of the penalty area where defensive midfielder Gwinn had time to take a touch before smacking a shot that curled between the on-rushing Yang’s legs and into the corner of Peng’s net. 

China, World Cup finalists in 1999, generated sporadic pressure but Germany, now able to play on the counter attack , created the better chances only to shoot repeatedly straight at Peng.

