WWE agrees first-ever Irish TV deal

VIRGIN MEDIA will show World Wrestling Entertainment on Irish TV for the first time ever, it has been announced.

An edited one-hour version of weekly show Monday Night Raw will be shown on Virgin Media Two on Saturday mornings at 10.30am.

WWE currently has some Irish athletes on its roster, including Limerick-born Becky Lynch, who came sixth in Twitter’s Top Athletes of 2019, behind Megan Rapinoe, Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Alex Morgan and Simone Biles.

The deal involving Virgin Media begins this Saturday on 27 March.

WWE programming had previously been available to Irish viewers only via British channels, including Sky and BT Sport.

Do not adjust your sets! WWE is coming to Virgin Media Two.

WWE Raw, Saturday Mornings at 10.30am on Virgin Media Two. #WWERaw @WWE pic.twitter.com/v7VbMZAYBv — Virgin Media One (@VirginMedia_One) March 23, 2021