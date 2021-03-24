BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 24 March 2021
WWE agrees first-ever Irish TV deal

Monday Night Raw will be shown every week on Virgin Media Two.

By The42 Team Wednesday 24 Mar 2021, 4:49 PM
1 hour ago 2,447 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5390508
WWE owner Vince McMahon (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
WWE owner Vince McMahon (file pic).
WWE owner Vince McMahon (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

VIRGIN MEDIA will show World Wrestling Entertainment on Irish TV for the first time ever, it has been announced.

An edited one-hour version of weekly show Monday Night Raw will be shown on Virgin Media Two on Saturday mornings at 10.30am.

WWE currently has some Irish athletes on its roster, including Limerick-born Becky Lynch, who came sixth in Twitter’s Top Athletes of 2019, behind Megan Rapinoe, Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Alex Morgan and Simone Biles.

The deal involving Virgin Media begins this Saturday on 27 March.

WWE programming had previously been available to Irish viewers only via British channels, including Sky and BT Sport.

