Shaqiri ends international exile but Liverpool man will miss Ireland qualifier

Shaqiri has been absent for Switzerland's last two matches.

Shaqiri has been absent for Switzerland's last two matches.

THE SWISS FOOTBALL Association has announced that Xherdan Shaqiri will make himself available for selection once again.

A key player for Switzerland, the Liverpool forward missed the two most recent Euro 2020 qualifiers — including the 1-1 draw in Dublin — as he wanted to focus on getting fully fit in a bid to feature more regularly for the European champions.

At the time, there were reports that Shaqiri was unhappy with manager Vladimir Petkovic’s decision to give Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka the captain’s armband.

In a statement released today, the Swiss FA has confirmed that the 27-year-old is ready to return from his self-imposed international exile after a two-hour meeting in Liverpool on Wednesday.

“I missed the preparation for the new season,” Shaqiri said. “I hardly had any match practice. Under these circumstances, I felt unable to help the national team.

“After consultation with the management of the national team, I did not join the squad and concentrated on my club to quickly get back to the level at which I can support my team-mates in the national team.

I needed this break. The resulting unrest was neither intended nor effective. It is ultimately a concern for me and I feel the need to clarify that said absence had nothing to do with the issue of team captain.”

However, a calf injury will rule Shaqiri out of Switzerland’s upcoming games against Denmark and the Republic of Ireland this month.

Currently third in Group D with a game in hand on their two latest opponents, they face the Danes in Copenhagan on 12 October before hosting Mick McCarthy’s side in Geneva three days later.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!