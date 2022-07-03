Membership : Access or Sign Up
URC's Sharks add former France hooker Bru as breakdown coach for next season

After guiding Bayonne back to the Top 14, the former two-time Heineken Cup winner will join the South African franchise.

Bru in charge of Bayonne in 2020.
Image: Poupart Julien/ABACA
Image: Poupart Julien/ABACA

FORMER FRANCE ASSISTANT coach Yannick Bru has been recruited by South African outfit Sharks in a shakeup of the Durban side’s coaching structure ahead of their first foray into the Champions Cup.

South African Sevens coach Neil Powell has also been appointed Director of Rugby for the 2022/2023 season.

“We are excited to confirm the appointment of Yannick Bru as the senior team’s breakdown coach for the European competitions,” the team said in a statement, referring to both their ‘domestic’ season in the URC and their maiden Champions Cup campaign.

“As a coach who has worked with high profiled players and teams, he is a great addition to our coaching unit and joins us on a one-year deal with the option to renew.”

Former France international hooker Bru, 49, played 18 times for the national side.

As a player he won the French championship in 1999 and 2001, and the European Cup in 2003 and 2005 with Toulouse.

He played in the 2003 World Cup and achieved the Six Nations Grand Slam in 2002 and 2004 with France.

He was deputy coach in Toulouse (2007-2012) and France (2012-2017) before becoming head coach at Bayonne (2018-2022).

He guided the Basque club back into the Top 14 last season as Pro D2 champions but had announced his end-of-season departure months in advance of their promotion.

– © AFP 2022

