Yaya Toure criticises football authorities' efforts to deal with racism

FOUR-TIME AFRICAN footballer of the year Yaya Toure says football authorities should be more proactive when it comes to racism.

The 35-year-old former Ivory Coast midfielder – who also starred for Barcelona and Manchester City – said football’s governing bodies only react after racist incidents have already occurred, as in the case of the racist chanting during England’s Euro 2020 qualifier in Montenegro last week.

The Montenegro fans directed their chants at several England players including defender Danny Rose and striker Raheem Sterling.

“They [the football authorities] sit and they have their coffee, their wine”, Toure told the Daily Mirror.

Toure, who was speaking on Sunday after receiving an award from Football Against Racism in Europe (Fare), praised his former Manchester City team-mate Sterling for his behaviour during the match.

The 24-year-old restricted his response to cupping a hand to his ear after scoring a goal in the 5-1 thrashing of their opponents.

“I was surprised Raheem Sterling stayed so calm”, said Toure.

“He is like my little brother. When you have seen what he has done surely he has to be Footballer of the Year.”

Uefa have opened disciplinary proceedings against Montenegro, including a charge of racist behaviour.

Toure, though, is painfully aware of how football authorities get excited when racism hits the headlines, only to then drop it, as Fifa did in 2016 by closing down a racism Task Force on which he sat.

He dryly observed that with the incident last week his services may be called upon again.

“They’ll probably ask me to come and do this or that,” he said.

“Then they hear a case like Raheem happening and they jump on the phone saying: ‘We have to have a meeting! We have to do something!’

“It shouldn’t work that way. We have to be proactive. Something that is seen.

“We have to be working before that kind of situation with Raheem is happening.”

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku believes that the England team should have walked off.

“I have seen it happen in countries and then the team would get sentenced and stuff like that”, the Belgian told Sky Sports News.

“It’s something that us players have to stand up and talk about, so the people in top positions do something.

“It should be fixed and sorted because football is a multicultural game.

“We do a lot of stuff for a lot of people, so let’s not forget about the racism issue. I hope we can fix it. It’s going to take time.”

