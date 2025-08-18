Youngster's departure to take Liverpool's player sales past £200 million mark

LIVERPOOL ARE about to pass the £200 million (€232 million) mark in player sales this summer, with teenage winger Ben Doak set to complete a move to Bournemouth.

The 19-year-old is on the verge of finalising his transfer to the south coast in a £25million (€29 million) deal, the PA news agency understands.

Doak, signed from Celtic in 2022 for £600,000, has made 10 appearances for Liverpool in his first two years and spent the whole of last campaign on loan at Championship side Middlesbrough, where he scored three goals in 24 games.

He follows Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Caoimhin Kelleher and Jarell Quansah out of the club this summer, with the income from those sales going a long way to offset a transfer spend over £300m (€347m).

That figure could go higher with Liverpool still retaining an interest in Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi and Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, which would cost them at least another £150m (€174m).

However, there are likely to be more departures from Anfield with Kostas Tsimikas — now third-choice left-back after the arrival of Milos Kerkez and not in the squad for Friday’s win over Bournemouth — linked with Nottingham Forest.

Midfielder Harvey Elliott remains in talks with RB Leipzig, who are likely to make a formal move once Chelsea target Xavi Simons’ future is decided.

West Ham were also understood to be interested in the England U21 international, but the Bundesliga is currently the most attractive option for him.

Elsewhere, French striker Arnaud Kalimuendo has signed a five-year contract with Nottingham Forest, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

According to French media, the transfer paid to ex-club Rennes is believed to be at least €30 million.

“Nottingham Forest is delighted to announce the signing of Arnaud Kalimuendo, who joins the club on a five-year deal,” read a statement on the English club’s website.

The 23-year-old came through the ranks at Paris Saint-Germain before enjoying a breakthrough season at Ligue 1 side Rennes last year, when he netted 18 times in 34 appearances in all competitions.

Before joining Rennes in 2022, he made five appearances for PSG and enjoyed success during loan spells at Lens — scoring 21 goals in 65 outings.

“When I heard about the interest from Forest, I was honoured. This is a proud moment for me, joining a team that had a strong season last year and a club with great history,” said Kalimuendo.

“I’m ready for the challenge, and I arrive here with good experience. I had a good season last year with goals and assists, but I want more and want to reach a new level here.”

Two-time European champions Nottingham Forest finished the 2024/25 season in seventh place after surprisingly spending much of the season in the Premier League’s top three.

Before the start of the new campaign, manager Nuno Espirito Santo endured a disappointing pre-season — no wins and only one goal scored in seven matches — and a disappointing transfer window.

However, Forest kick-started the season with a comfortable 3-1 win over Brentford on Sunday and new signings have begun arriving at the City Ground.

The recent additions of winger Dan Ndoye, playmaker Omari Hutchinson and ex-Manchester City midfielder James McAtee have bolstered Nuno’s squad.

Meanwhile, new Rangers signing Jayden Meghoma declared himself “hungry and excited” to get going at Ibrox after being reunited with Russell Martin.

The 19-year-old left-back has joined Rangers on loan in a deal which paves the way for Jefte to complete an anticipated move back to Brazil to sign for Palmeiras.

Meghoma made his first-team debut for Southampton under Martin, making four cup appearances in all before signing for Brentford last summer.

He has also made four appearances for the Bees and spent the second half of last season on loan at Preston.

Finally, Tottenham captain Cristian Romero has ended uncertainty over his future by signing a new long-term contract at the club.

The 27-year-old Argentina centre-back, who had been heavily linked with a move to Atletico Madrid earlier this summer, was named as Spurs’ new skipper on Wednesday following the departure of Son Heung-min.

Romero had entered the final two years of his previous deal, but has put pen to paper on new terms running until 2029, the PA news agency understands.

Romero, who starred in Tottenham’s Europa League triumph in May, said: “I’m very happy here in the club. For me, this club is the best in the world.”

Full-back Djed Spence has also signed a new deal at Spurs.