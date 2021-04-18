BE PART OF THE TEAM

Brilliant Zach Tuohy goal helps Geelong return to victory in AFL

The Laois man helped last year’s Grand Finalists win out 77-47.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 18 Apr 2021, 12:14 PM
ZACH TUOHY’S BRILLIANT goal helps his Geelong Cats team return to winning ways in the AFL this morning.

afl-cats-kangaroos Zach Tuohy in action for Geelong against North Melbourne. Source: AAP/PA Images

Laois man Tuohy’s goal in the second quarter helped Geelong recover from a slow start and they eventually won 77-47 against North Melbourne at the GMHBA Stadium.

Tuohy, who last year became only the second Irish AFL player to reach the 200 appearance mark in the AFL after the great Jim Stynes, was not joined in action by his Irish team-mate Mark O’Connor with the Kerry man ruled out through injury.

The Round 5 victory puts last year’s Grand Finalists Geelong into the top eight of the AFL ladder as they bounced back from last week’s loss to Melbourne Demons. They take on West Coast Eagles next weekend.

Elsewhere there was disappointment for Meath’s Conor Nash in his first AFL appearance of the campaign as Hawthorn were convincingly defeated 104-54 by Melbourne Demons at the MCG.

