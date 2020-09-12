This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 12 September 2020
Zaha strike gives Palace opening day win over Saints

The Ivorian international converted an excellent Andros Townsend cross to give his side an early advantage.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 12 Sep 2020, 5:24 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

NEW SEASON, BUT Crystal Palace still had Wilfried Zaha to think for their opening day 1-0 win over Southampton.

Zaha got on the end of Andros Townsend’s 13th minute cross and side-footed into the net.

Palace might have enjoyed a more comfortable finish to the game had referee John Moss not overturned a red card decision for Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters.

The defender was second to reach a bouncing ball in midfield and caught Tyrick Mitchell on the foot. Mitchell could be heard scream after the contact and that seemed to play a part in the initial decision.

Var was consulted and Moss decided the challenge was low enough to be downgraded to a yellow card.

Zaha came close to claiming a second goal, but one effort was ruled out for offside and, bearing down on goal late on, he powered a right-footed shot into the side-netting.

