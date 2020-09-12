Zaha strike gives Palace opening day win over Saints

NEW SEASON, BUT Crystal Palace still had Wilfried Zaha to think for their opening day 1-0 win over Southampton.
Zaha got on the end of Andros Townsend’s 13th minute cross and side-footed into the net.
Palace might have enjoyed a more comfortable finish to the game had referee John Moss not overturned a red card decision for Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters.
The defender was second to reach a bouncing ball in midfield and caught Tyrick Mitchell on the foot. Mitchell could be heard scream after the contact and that seemed to play a part in the initial decision.
Var was consulted and Moss decided the challenge was low enough to be downgraded to a yellow card.
Zaha came close to claiming a second goal, but one effort was ruled out for offside and, bearing down on goal late on, he powered a right-footed shot into the side-netting.
