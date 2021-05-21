Ireland and ex-Barca youngster Zak Gilsenan earns two-year contract at Blackburn Rovers

TALENTED YOUNGSTER ZAK Gilsenan has signed the first professional contract of his career.

The 18-year-old attacker, who spent the past two seasons on scholarship terms at Blackburn Rovers, has been rewarded with a two-year pro deal by the Championship club.

Having been born in Perth to Irish parents, Gilsenan has represented Australia at U17 level. However, he was involved with the Republic of Ireland U19s this week after being called up by manager Tom Mohan for a training camp in Loughborough, England.

Gilsenan previously had a two-year spell in the famed La Masia academy at Barcelona, before relocating to the UK to join Liverpool. The switch to Blackburn followed in 2019.

Before graduating to Rovers’ U23 side, he caught the eye earlier this season by scoring a second-half hat-trick for their youth team against Manchester United.

“This is a massive moment, which myself and my family have sacrificed a lot for, moving countries just to help me with my dream, so it’s great to sign my first professional contract and I’m really happy to do it here at Rovers,” Gilsenan said.

“I’m still growing and getting stronger and hopefully I can just keep developing here at Rovers. I want to come back for pre-season in the best shape and as fit as possible, and then look to hit the ground running.”

