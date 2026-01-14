Benetton's Eli Snyman to join Ulster on two-year deal

ULSTER HAVE announced the signing of Eli Snyman on a two-year deal until the summer of 2028.

The Zimbabwean-born forward will link up with the Irish province this summer following the conclusion of his second stint with Italian side Benetton Rugby.

The 29-year-old second-row represented Zimbabwe at age-grade level before joining the Blue Bulls youth programme in South Africa.

Snyman lined out for the Bulls in Super Rugby and the Currie Cup before joining Benetton in 2019.

His impressive form with the Italian side led to a high-profile move to England’s Leicester Tigers in 2021, and he was an important part of their Premiership title-winning campaign the following year.

Snyman rejoined Benetton in 2023, helping the Treviso-based side to become a strong team in the BKT United Rugby Championship.

“We are delighted to have secured Eli’s signature for the next two years,” Ulster Rugby’s General Manager, Rory Best, said. “He is a player with a really strong and unique physical profile and at 29 years of age is very much in the peak years of his career.

“We have a number of talented young locks coming through who will really learn a lot from his leadership and the experience he has gained over his career.

“I’m sure supporters will be as excited as I am to see the authority and commanding presence he will bring to our forward pack, as we look to challenge in both the URC and European competitions.”