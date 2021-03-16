BE PART OF THE TEAM

Ibrahimovic back in Sweden squad after five-year gap

‘The return of the God,’ he tweeted.

By AFP Tuesday 16 Mar 2021, 12:41 PM
italian-football-serie-a-match-as-roma-and-ac-milan-rome Zlatan Ibrahimovic retired from the Swedish squad after Euro 2016. Source: Dppi/Federico Proietti

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC WILL return to Sweden’s squad after an almost five-year hiatus to play in World Cup qualifiers at the end of March, head coach Janne Andersson said.

The player, known for his not-so-humble ways, also announced his return himself by posting a picture of himself on Instagram in the Swedish team kit with the caption “The return of the God”.

The 39-year-old AC Milan striker retired from the Swedish squad after the 2016 European Championship after winning 116 caps and scoring 62 international goals.

Media had speculated about Ibrahimovic’s possible return to the national team, but the Swedish Football Association had refused to comment until today, when he was announced among the players selected for the qualifiers against Georgia on 25 March and Kosovo on 28 March, as well as a friendly against Estonia on 31 March.

Ibrahimovic has been nursing a muscle injury lately but hopes to return to the pitch on Thursday when Milan face his former club, Manchester United, in the Europa League round of 16.

The Swede has made headlines over the years with cheeky hints that he could be returning to the Swedish team. But things took a more serious turn last autumn when he told media in the Scandinavian country that he missed playing for the team. Ibrahimovic and coach Janne Andersson then met for talks.

Without “Ibra”, Sweden reached the 2018 World Cup quarter-finals and qualified directly for Euro 2020, which has been postponed to June-July 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie