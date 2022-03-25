Membership : Access or Sign Up
West Ham donate to animal charities after Zouma cat abuse

Zouma was charged by the RSPCA after social media footage emerged last month showing the centre-back kicking and slapping his cat.

Zouma appalled people with his actions.
WEST HAM HAVE donated to nine animal welfare charities after their French defender Kurt Zouma was caught kicking his pet cat.

A shoe was also thrown at the animal, while laughter was heard in the background.

The 27-year-old’s two cats were confiscated by the RSPCA and West Ham fined him the maximum two weeks’ wages, believed to be around £250,000 ($329,000).

Zouma lost a sponsorship deal with his personal kit supplier Adidas following the incident.

The Premier League club on Friday revealed that “significant payments” have been made to nine animal charities at home and abroad.

“West Ham United is pleased to confirm that financial donations have been made to a number of animal welfare charities following the club fine handed to Kurt Zouma,” a statement said.

“A total of nine organisations, supporting the care and wellbeing of animals both in the United Kingdom and internationally, have been identified to receive significant payments which will go towards supporting the fantastic work they do.”

The charities include Cats Protection, the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals and International Fund Animal Welfare, which is currently providing support to animal shelters operating in war-torn Ukraine.

“West Ham United would like to thank everyone who contacted the club to propose animal welfare charities and good causes, along with our supporters who have been involved in the process of identifying those who have received financial support, ensuring that a huge positive has come from something negative,” the club said.

AFP

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie