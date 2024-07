SHELBOURNE WERE beaten 3-0 away to FC Zurich in tonight’s Europa Conference League second-round first-leg clash.

The Premier Division leaders got off to the worst possible start as Ifeanyi Mathew scored after 28 seconds.

Antonio Marchesano registered a second just before the half-hour mark as the hosts were rewarded for their dominance.

The same player was on target again in the 58th minute to complete a convincing win for the hosts.

More to follow