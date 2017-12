In January, Connacht captain John Muldoon signed a contract extension for the 2017/18 season. How many years has he been with the western province? Inpho 13 14

15 16

Who was named Ireland captain for the U20 Six Nations in February? Inpho Inpho Jack Kelly Inpho Calvin Nash

Inpho Cillian Gallagher Inpho Gavin Mullin

St Fintan's made their debut in the Leinster Schools Senior Cup in 2017. Where is the school located? Inpho Santry Bray

Sutton Sandymount

Ireland lost their opening Six Nations game to Scotland at Murrayfield but who scored the visitors' first try? Inpho Inpho Conor Murray Inpho Sean O'Brien

Inpho Keith Earls Inpho Robbie Henshaw

Ireland secured qualification for next summer's Sevens Rugby World Cup. Who finished as the team's top try-scorer in 2017? Inpho Inpho Lucy Mulhall Inpho Stacey Flood

Inpho Hannah Tyrrell Aimee-Leigh Murphy Crowe

Munster's Andrew Conway came off the bench in which Six Nations game to make his international debut? Inpho England France

Italy Wales

In the LSSC final at the RDS, Belvedere College beat Blackrock to retain their title. Who was their captain in 2017? Inpho Hugh O'Sullivan David Hawkshaw

Max Kearney Paraic Cagney

Which of these players were not one of the 'Vegas three' who were withdrawn from Ireland's Six Nations squad to go on sevens duty? Inpho Inpho Hannah Tyrrell Inpho Alison Miller

Inpho Sene Naoupu Inpho Nora Stapleton

Which Scarlets back was sent off during his side's Pro12 semi-final victory over Leinster at the RDS? Inpho Liam Williams Jonathan Davies

Steff Evans Johnny McNicholl

Who won the 2017 Munster Schools Senior Cup? Inpho Presentation Brothers College Glenstal

Christian Brothers College Arsdcoil Ris

Jordan Larmour was the star of Ireland's U20 Six Nations campaign and has gone onto make his senior debut for Leinster. What school did he go to? Inpho Blackrock College Wesley College

St Andrew's College St Michael's College

How many games did Ireland win during the Women's Six Nations? Inpho 1 2

3 4

Cork Con lifted their fifth AIL title with victory at the Aviva Stadium in May but who did they beat in the final? Inpho Shannon Lansdowne

Clontarf Garryowen

How many uncapped players were included in Joe Schmidt's squad for the summer tour of USA/Japan? Inpho 5 6

7 8

Munster announced the signing of South African flanker Chris Cloete in July, but from which Super Rugby club did he move from? Inpho The Cheetahs The Southern Kings

The Lions The Sharks

Which team did Ireland beat in their opening Women's Rugby World Cup pool game but then lose to in the playoffs? Inpho Inpho Wales Inpho France

Inpho Australia Inpho Japan

The 2017 WRWC broke records for attendance, broadcasting and social media figures. To the nearest thousand, how many fans attended the 30 games in UCD and Belfast? Inpho 30,000 45,000

55,000 65,000

Joy Neville was named World Rugby Referee of the Year but in which game did she make her Pro14 debut as an assistant referee? Inpho Leinster-Cardiff Connacht-Southern Kings

Munster-Cheetahs Zebre-Scarlets

Former Ireland international Mike Ross signed as player/coach with which AIL club in September? Inpho Malahide Greystones

Old Wesley Wanderers

Which former Leinster forward did Munster announce the signing of in October? Inpho Marty Moore Inpho Tadhg Beirne

Inpho Jordi Murphy Inpho Gavin Thornbury

Who was appointed as Tom Tierney's successor as the Ireland women's head coach? Inpho Peter Malone Inpho Laura Guest

Inpho Adam Griggs Inpho Noel McNamara

Who scored the try against Leicester Tigers which brought Munster past the 4,000 point mark in European rugby? Inpho Simon Zebo Rhys Marshall

Dave Kilcoyne Andrew Conway

Following Bundee Aki's Ireland debut against South Africa, how many players has Joe Schmidt capped under the residency rule in his four years in charge? Inpho 5 6

7 8

Which province were crowned 2017 women's inter-provincial champions earlier this month? Munster Leinster

Connacht Ulster