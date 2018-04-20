  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 20 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dragons centre forced to retire from rugby at 28 due to major trauma scars on brain

Adam Hughes made 119 appearances for the Welsh region.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 20 Apr 2018, 3:50 PM
2 hours ago 3,135 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3969150
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

MORE THAN SEVEN months after his last appearance, Dragons centre Adam Hughes has been forced to retire from professional rugby with immediate effect.

The 28-year-old has not played since he featured on the wing against Ulster in September 2017 and has today announced the decision on medical grounds.

Hughes suffered a severe concussion during a pre-season match in 2016 and although he returned after five months out, has been forced to hang up his boots due to two major trauma scars that he sustained on his brain.

Following a scan at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, Hughes’ neurologist told him that playing rugby was no longer an option, curtailing a career which saw him make 119 appearances for the Welsh region.

A product of the Dragons academy, Hughes made his senior debut in 2010 and went onto score 22 tries for the club, while also enjoying brief spells with Bristol and Exeter Chiefs in the Aviva Premiership.

In a statement released today, he said: “Playing for the Dragons has given me some unbelievable moments, and I will never forget running onto the pitch for my first appearance at home against Cardiff Blues in front of a packed Rodney Parade, and almost scoring in the corner with my first touch.

“Any derby wins or knock out competition game we have had over the years will be highlights for me, but going up against Montpellier in the semi-final of the European Rugby Challenge Cup and all the superstars they had that day will be the big highlight.

Adam Hughes Hughes' last appearance came against Ulster in September 2017. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“Not forgetting the time I spent at Bristol RFC and Exeter Chiefs, those times were brilliant and I wouldn’t change leaving the Dragons in 2014. As I think that it made me a much better player when I returned to the region the following season.

“Finally I would like to thank my wife & family for all their support over the years and for the number of miles they have clocked up attending home and away games. I would also like to thank the fans for their support – for them to even make their own song for me ‘The Dambusters’ was a good laugh and its things like that and the turnout in the away games at places like Kingsholm that will live with me for a long time to come.

“However rugby wouldn’t have been as enjoyable as it was without a good set of teammates around you and it’s these guys who have made it the best job you could ever have.”

Dragons head coach Bernard Jackman added: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Adam for the huge contribution he has made to the Dragons.

“He was a versatile player that had brilliant pace and evasion. We wish him well in his next career.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Leinster name strong ‘A’ team for tomorrow’s B&I Cup semi-final

Sean O’Brien underwent surgery on his shoulder today

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'He cleans up other people's mistakes': Sexton thrilled to have Henshaw back to battle Scarlets
'He cleans up other people's mistakes': Sexton thrilled to have Henshaw back to battle Scarlets
Sean O'Brien underwent surgery on his shoulder today
Henshaw returns as Leinster go with JGP over Lowe for semi-final clash with Scarlets
FOOTBALL
Aguero ruled out for rest of season after undergoing knee operation
Aguero ruled out for rest of season after undergoing knee operation
'The Arsene Wenger Stadium' - Former Arsenal players call for tribute
Vieira to Henry: Arsene Wenger's best signings at Arsenal
MANCHESTER UNITED
Ferguson pays heartfelt homage to 'great man' Wenger
Ferguson pays heartfelt homage to 'great man' Wenger
'I couldn't deal with it anymore. I was depressed at times, I told the FA please don't pick me'
Dwight Yorke: 'I don’t think he should leave United...He’s a showman, Paul Pogba'
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool unveil their new home kit for next season
Liverpool unveil their new home kit for next season
Lallana heads to South Africa to save World Cup dream - reports
Do you agree with our alternative Premier League Team of the Year?
PREMIER LEAGUE
'He played football that made us change the way we played against them'
'He played football that made us change the way we played against them'
Mourinho: I always had respect for Wenger and I hope he doesn't retire
Liverpool to return to Dublin for glamour friendly this summer

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie