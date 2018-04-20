Dragons centre forced to retire from rugby at 28 due to major trauma scars on brain

MORE THAN SEVEN months after his last appearance, Dragons centre Adam Hughes has been forced to retire from professional rugby with immediate effect.

The 28-year-old has not played since he featured on the wing against Ulster in September 2017 and has today announced the decision on medical grounds.

Hughes suffered a severe concussion during a pre-season match in 2016 and although he returned after five months out, has been forced to hang up his boots due to two major trauma scars that he sustained on his brain.

Following a scan at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, Hughes’ neurologist told him that playing rugby was no longer an option, curtailing a career which saw him make 119 appearances for the Welsh region.

A product of the Dragons academy, Hughes made his senior debut in 2010 and went onto score 22 tries for the club, while also enjoying brief spells with Bristol and Exeter Chiefs in the Aviva Premiership.

In a statement released today, he said: “Playing for the Dragons has given me some unbelievable moments, and I will never forget running onto the pitch for my first appearance at home against Cardiff Blues in front of a packed Rodney Parade, and almost scoring in the corner with my first touch.

“Any derby wins or knock out competition game we have had over the years will be highlights for me, but going up against Montpellier in the semi-final of the European Rugby Challenge Cup and all the superstars they had that day will be the big highlight.

Hughes' last appearance came against Ulster in September 2017. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“Not forgetting the time I spent at Bristol RFC and Exeter Chiefs, those times were brilliant and I wouldn’t change leaving the Dragons in 2014. As I think that it made me a much better player when I returned to the region the following season.

“Finally I would like to thank my wife & family for all their support over the years and for the number of miles they have clocked up attending home and away games. I would also like to thank the fans for their support – for them to even make their own song for me ‘The Dambusters’ was a good laugh and its things like that and the turnout in the away games at places like Kingsholm that will live with me for a long time to come.

“However rugby wouldn’t have been as enjoyable as it was without a good set of teammates around you and it’s these guys who have made it the best job you could ever have.”

Dragons head coach Bernard Jackman added: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Adam for the huge contribution he has made to the Dragons.

“He was a versatile player that had brilliant pace and evasion. We wish him well in his next career.”

