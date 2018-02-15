  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Friday 16 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Birmingham and Villa manager set to return for second spell as Scotland boss

Alex McLeish won seven of 10 games in charge during his previous spell in 2007.

By AFP Thursday 15 Feb 2018, 11:20 PM
1 hour ago 1,276 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3854982
Alex McLeish (file pic).
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Alex McLeish (file pic).
Alex McLeish (file pic).
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

ALEX MCLEISH WILL return for a second spell as Scotland manager according to widespread reports on Thursday, ending the Scottish Football Association’s (SFA) four-month search for a successor to Gordon Strachan.

The SFA have called a press conference for 11.30am on Friday when they will formally announce McLeish’s return on a two-year deal.

McLeish, 59, won seven of 10 games in charge during his previous spell in 2007, including a famous 1-0 win away to France, as Scotland narrowly missed out to Italy for qualification for Euro 2008.

Scotland’s wait to reach a major tournament has stretched to 20 years in the decade since.

The long wait to find a replacement for Strachan saw SFA chief executive Stewart Regan step down earlier this month after a failed attempt to lure Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill.

McLeish’s first games in charge will come in friendlies against Costa Rica and Hungary next month.

However, he will have to wait until September when qualifying for Euro 2020 begins with the inaugural Nations League at home to Albania.

McLeish had a distinguished career as a defender for Aberdeen, winning three Scottish league titles and the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1983.

His most successful period as a manger came in nearly five years at Rangers where he won seven trophies between 2001 and 2006 before taking charge of Scotland for the first time.

He also led Birmingham City to win the League Cup in 2010/2011 before controversially quitting to join rivals Aston Villa following Birmingham’s relegation.

Short unsuccessful spells at Villa, Nottingham Forest, Genk in Belgium and Egyptian side Zamalek have followed before a return to his homeland.

© – AFP, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Chelsea loan star inspires Dortmund to dramatic Europa League win>

Arsenal cruise to Europa League victory in Sweden>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Gary Speed not among Bennell victims, family says
Gary Speed not among Bennell victims, family says
Arsenal cruise to Europa League victory in Sweden
Conte given Man Utd shirt signed by Mourinho in bizarre stunt
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
Chelsea loan star inspires Dortmund to dramatic Europa League win
Chelsea loan star inspires Dortmund to dramatic Europa League win
Gerrard: This Liverpool attack is better than the Suarez-led trio
Ronaldo makes Champions League history with penalty against PSG
LIVERPOOL
'Embarrassing' - Keane has a pop at Liverpool and Spurs for lack of trophies
'Embarrassing' - Keane has a pop at Liverpool and Spurs for lack of trophies
Gerrard: 'It's not fair to compare Salah to Messi'
Mane hat-trick moves Liverpool towards Champions League quarters
SIX NATIONS
'I've seen the blueprints of a Paulie lineout already!'
'I've seen the blueprints of a Paulie lineout already!'
Larmour set for Leinster game time as Schmidt releases players for provincial duty
Schmidt's Ireland blow off the cobwebs with high-intensity session against the U20s

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie