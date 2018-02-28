  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Watch: All 8 of Dundalk's goals against Limerick

Pat Hoban (2), Stephen Folan, Robbie Benson, Karolis Chvedukas, Michael Duffy (2) and Dylan Connolly found the net.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 28 Feb 2018, 5:53 PM
8 hours ago 3,394 Views 2 Comments
IT WAS ALL too easy for Dundalk, as they hammered Limerick 8-0 at a snowy Oriel Park last night.

Pat Hoban (2), Stephen Folan, Robbie Benson, Karolis Chvedukas, Michael Duffy (2) and Dylan Connolly grabbed the goals, as the Lilywhites ran riot amid a dreadful display from the visitors.

You can view all the goals in question above as well as reading our report of the match here.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

