Watch: All 8 of Dundalk's goals against Limerick

IT WAS ALL too easy for Dundalk, as they hammered Limerick 8-0 at a snowy Oriel Park last night.

Pat Hoban (2), Stephen Folan, Robbie Benson, Karolis Chvedukas, Michael Duffy (2) and Dylan Connolly grabbed the goals, as the Lilywhites ran riot amid a dreadful display from the visitors.

You can view all the goals in question above as well as reading our report of the match here.

