Peterborough defender Steven Taylor resorts to sweeping snow off the pitch mid-game

PETERBOROUGH UNITED’S LEAGUE One fixture with Walsall somehow didn’t fall victim to the Beast from the East last night.

With heavy snow continuing to come down at the ABAX Stadium, the pitch was completely covered for much of the 90 minutes. At one stage, veteran defender Steven Taylor even took it upon himself to grab a brush from the sideline and start feverishly sweeping out the invisible markings.

And the ex-Newcastle United man’s work paid off as the full match was completed and the Posh earned their first win in eight games with Steve Evans, who has since been named their new manager, watching on.

"It's a bit like the Winter Olympics isn't it!" ❄😂



Ex-@NUFC defender Steven Taylor is taking matters into his own hands at Peterborough, where the snow is causing all kinds of trouble!



Watch Soccer Special now for live-updates from all of tonight's matches. pic.twitter.com/QLM9XnE21I — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 27, 2018

