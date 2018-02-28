  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Wednesday 28 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Van Gaal: 'How Mourinho treated him after me, Schweini did not deserve this'

The former Manchester United manager has hit out at Jose Mourinho’s handling of Bastian Schweinsteiger.

By The42 Team Wednesday 28 Feb 2018, 10:45 AM
3 hours ago 5,059 Views 15 Comments
http://the42.ie/3876379

LOUIS VAN GAAL has hit out at Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho for his treatment of veteran midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Van Gaal signed Schweinsteiger in 2015 during his two-year tenure at Old Trafford, but Mourinho seemingly took a dislike to the former Bayern Munich star, even making him train with the club’s reserve team.

Schweinsteiger subsequently left United for MLS side Chicago Fire in March 2017, after making a total of 35 appearances for United.

Van Gaal accepts that the midfielder was past his peak by the time he came to Old Trafford, but he has still criticised the way the 33-year-old was treated by his successor.

“Schweinsteiger was older, of course, but not too old,” Van Gaal told Sport Bild. “Still, his body was not able to keep up with the high demands of the Premier League. Bayern sold him to us as a fit player, but, in reality, physically he had reached the end.

“How Mourinho treated him after me, Schweini did not deserve this. But it also explains how things were with Schweinsteiger. It’s a shame because he is a player like Luis Enrique, Mark van Bommel or Philipp Lahm, a character always present on the pitch.”

Van Gaal has yet to return to management since departing United in 2016.

Wenger ‘amazed’ his Arsenal future is in question

Kane the only world-class player England have – Sheringham

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Gary Neville claims Man United only have one world-class player
Gary Neville claims Man United only have one world-class player
Van Gaal: 'How Mourinho treated him after me, Schweini did not deserve this'
Wenger 'amazed' his Arsenal future is in question
FOOTBALL
Kane the only world-class player England have - Sheringham
Kane the only world-class player England have - Sheringham
Ronaldo omission backfires as Madrid slump to fifth league defeat of the season
'€222m in the physio room': Marseille boss piles pressure on PSG ahead of Coupe Classique
IRELAND
11 things you will always notice if you use public transport in Ireland
11 things you will always notice if you use public transport in Ireland
Joe Schmidt explains what made Jamie Heaslip such a superb player
'It would be really special if we managed to get three championships in five years'
SCOTLAND
Schmidt: 'We can't afford to keep conceding three tries a game'
Schmidt: 'We can't afford to keep conceding three tries a game'
Murray and Sexton limited in training as Schmidt looks to next week for Furlong and Henderson
Scotland number 8 Wilson cited ahead of crunch clash with Ireland
SIX NATIONS
No punishment for Scotland or England over Murrayfield tunnel incident
No punishment for Scotland or England over Murrayfield tunnel incident
Ireland's Chris Farrell likely to miss rest of Six Nations after knee injury
'A talent hits a target, a genius hits a target nobody else can see' - Van Graan on Conor Murray

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie