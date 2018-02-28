  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Wednesday 28 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wenger 'amazed' his Arsenal future is in question

A somewhat spiky Arsene Wenger was not prepared to discuss whether he might leave Arsenal at the end of the season.

By The42 Team Wednesday 28 Feb 2018, 10:08 AM
4 hours ago 2,526 Views 9 Comments
http://the42.ie/3876272

ARSENAL MANAGER Arsene Wenger is not at all concerned about his position and is “amazed” at the focus on his future.

The Gunners came in for heavy criticism for their performance in last Sunday’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the EFL Cup final at Wembley.

Wenger has a contract until the end of next season but reports in England suggest he could be replaced this year, with Germany boss Joachim Low among those linked with the role.

However, the 68-year-old insists he is only worried about Thursday’s Premier League clash with Pep Guardiola’s side, having spent much of his two decades at Arsenal dismissing speculation about his job.

“My position is my position. Honestly, that’s the last worry I have at the moment. My focus is to get the team ready for the game,” he told a news conference on Wednesday.

“I just told you what my way of thinking is; it’s the next game. We’re in that kind of situation. I don’t ask you if your position is reviewed at the end of the season.

“My job is to perform. It’s not for me to evaluate. If you need clarity, I can repeat exactly the same answer. Does it stop you sleeping that my position is uncertain or certain? The game on Thursday is what is important.

“I’m amazed I always have to answer things that are the same. I’ve been here 21 years and turned the whole world down to honour my contract.”

Asked if he believes he has improved as a manager in recent years, Wenger continued: “How do you judge that? Only by results, or the quality of work? The problem for a manager is to take the best out of a team. How can you rate that?

“I try to be a better manager than I was five years ago and I put the effort in. You can say you don’t agree and I understand that but the effort, the commitment, the hard work is behind it.”

The defeat to City was the latest blow in what is developing into a difficult season for Arsenal, who exited the FA Cup at the hands of Nottingham Forest and survived a scare in the Europa League when they lost at home to Ostersunds in the second leg of the last 32.

But Wenger believes too much is made of the negative results and not of his side’s stronger performances, such as the 2-1 aggregate win over Chelsea in the EFL Cup semi-final.

“When you do not get the result, it’s part of our job to respond and focus on the next game. You analyse well, focus on the next one and respond in a united way,” he said.

“We have to live with criticism; it’s part of the modern game. People who comment, it’s their job to comment. What is important is how we respond.

“You cite only the games we’ve lost but we’ve won many games as well. We were in the final. We had to fight very hard and knock out Chelsea over two games. It shows the team has quality and can fight.

“You have to say as well, we played a team that dominates the Premier League.”

Kane the only world-class player England have – Sheringham

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Gary Neville claims Man United only have one world-class player
Gary Neville claims Man United only have one world-class player
Van Gaal: 'How Mourinho treated him after me, Schweini did not deserve this'
Wenger 'amazed' his Arsenal future is in question
FOOTBALL
Kane the only world-class player England have - Sheringham
Kane the only world-class player England have - Sheringham
Ronaldo omission backfires as Madrid slump to fifth league defeat of the season
'€222m in the physio room': Marseille boss piles pressure on PSG ahead of Coupe Classique
IRELAND
11 things you will always notice if you use public transport in Ireland
11 things you will always notice if you use public transport in Ireland
Joe Schmidt explains what made Jamie Heaslip such a superb player
'It would be really special if we managed to get three championships in five years'
SCOTLAND
Schmidt: 'We can't afford to keep conceding three tries a game'
Schmidt: 'We can't afford to keep conceding three tries a game'
Murray and Sexton limited in training as Schmidt looks to next week for Furlong and Henderson
Scotland number 8 Wilson cited ahead of crunch clash with Ireland
SIX NATIONS
No punishment for Scotland or England over Murrayfield tunnel incident
No punishment for Scotland or England over Murrayfield tunnel incident
Ireland's Chris Farrell likely to miss rest of Six Nations after knee injury
'A talent hits a target, a genius hits a target nobody else can see' - Van Graan on Conor Murray

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie