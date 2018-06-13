This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 13 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We’ll see what the good old-fashioned Irish ticker’s about, won’t we?'

Ireland assistant coach Andy Farrell wants to see what the players are made of in Melbourne.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 13 Jun 2018, 1:00 AM
1 hour ago 595 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4066168

Murray Kinsella reports from Melbourne

ONE OF ANDY Farrell’s key strengths is the fact that he is a fine orator.

When Joe Schmidt hired the former England defence coach, it was partly because he understood that Farrell could add something different, something emotive, to the coaching group.

The main reason, of course, was Farrell’s expertise in defence coaching but his value as a speaker has been important to Ireland too.

Andy Farrell Farrell at Ireland training in Melbourne yesterday. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

When Farrell is put up to speak to the media, he invariably engages his audience with honest and direct communication, so it’s not difficult to imagine how effective he is in front of Ireland’s players.

This week, with the stinging sensation of a first defeat in 13 games in the Ireland camp, he will have been an important part of the efforts to ensure the players understand exactly what is at stake in the second Test against the Wallabies on Saturday in Melbourne.

“We’ll see what we’re made of,” said Farrell yesterday after Ireland trained at St Kevin’s College in the Melbourne suburbs.

“I mean, this is what top-level rugby’s all about. We’ll see what the good old-fashioned Irish ticker’s about, won’t we? Because it’s the game that matters for us to stay alive.

“There’s a few lads that are a bit down on themselves, a bit frustrated. I think there’s a realisation that they deserved to win and that hurts within itself and I do get the sense that after a couple of meetings and understanding how we need to move forward for the rest of the week that the key is to hold them back, especially after watching training.”

A heated Tuesday training session is a good sign in a week where a vicious response is required from Ireland against the Wallabies.

From Farrell’s point of view, that aggressive mindset is essential.

“Sometimes it isn’t complicated, you know, sometimes it’s a little bit of attitude and a bit of fight,” said Farrell, who will be among the contenders to succeed Schmidt if he leaves after the 2019 World Cup.

“There is a little bit of a realisation, if we’re totally honest, that they edged a few areas that are pretty precious to us and that we’ve been good at in the past. That’s why we need to make sure that we balance the week out and make sure that we’re ready for Saturday.”

A view of the team huddle Ireland had a full-on training session on Tuesday. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Among the areas that Ireland pride themselves on but came out second best in the first Test are the breakdown and the aerial game.

Some of the Wallabies’ 26 kicks allowed the likes of Israel Folau to show his aerial quality, while David Pocock led a ferocious Wallabies effort to slow and steal Irish possession at the breakdown – where Schmidt’s side are usually superb.

“Well, we’re good at that aren’t we?” said Farrell. “You can talk all day long about the brilliance of certain people at the breakdown for them, but we’ve prided ourselves and shown in the past that not too many people get access that way into our game.”

This tour comes at the end of a long and glorious season for many of the players in Ireland’s squad, with the Grand Slam secured in March and Leinster subsequently winning Pro14 and Champions Cup titles too.

But Farrell explains that he has no fear whatsoever of fatigue being a factor over the next two Tests in this series.

“No, I don’t, honestly, because it’s not even in our vocabulary. It’s not. We’re here to win a Test match series against the number three team in the world.

“It doesn’t really get any tougher than that. If you can’t get up for that, if you can’t get excited about the week that we’ve got ahead, then we’re in the wrong place.

“Nobody’s mentioned fatigue. Of course, it’s been a hell of a year but these boys are gung-ho to play a Test match and draw a series, make it level at the weekend. There’s no excuses there.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Once a viral hit, Tongan Thor now making an explosive impact for Wallabies

Sexton set to call the shots after Carbery gets crucial experience in Oz

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
WORLD CUP
From modern to bizarre - step into Russia's World Cup stadiums
From modern to bizarre - step into Russia's World Cup stadiums
The Daily Edge's guide to surviving the World Cup
Real Madrid appoint Spain boss to take over from Zidane as new manager
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
Merkel comes to Germany duo's defence as photo row overshadows World Cup preparation
Merkel comes to Germany duo's defence as photo row overshadows World Cup preparation
Potential Manchester City move 'opportunity of a lifetime' for Napoli star Jorginho
Talks for 48-team World Cup put on hold - Infantino
IRELAND
'Weâll see what the good old-fashioned Irish tickerâs about, wonât we?'
'We’ll see what the good old-fashioned Irish ticker’s about, won’t we?'
Ifco stands by 18s rating for Irish film despite it being given a 15s cert in the UK
World Cup dream comes to heartbreaking end as Ireland fall just short in Norway

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie