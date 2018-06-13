Murray Kinsella reports from Melbourne

ONE OF ANDY Farrell’s key strengths is the fact that he is a fine orator.

When Joe Schmidt hired the former England defence coach, it was partly because he understood that Farrell could add something different, something emotive, to the coaching group.

The main reason, of course, was Farrell’s expertise in defence coaching but his value as a speaker has been important to Ireland too.

Farrell at Ireland training in Melbourne yesterday. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

When Farrell is put up to speak to the media, he invariably engages his audience with honest and direct communication, so it’s not difficult to imagine how effective he is in front of Ireland’s players.

This week, with the stinging sensation of a first defeat in 13 games in the Ireland camp, he will have been an important part of the efforts to ensure the players understand exactly what is at stake in the second Test against the Wallabies on Saturday in Melbourne.

“We’ll see what we’re made of,” said Farrell yesterday after Ireland trained at St Kevin’s College in the Melbourne suburbs.

“I mean, this is what top-level rugby’s all about. We’ll see what the good old-fashioned Irish ticker’s about, won’t we? Because it’s the game that matters for us to stay alive.

“There’s a few lads that are a bit down on themselves, a bit frustrated. I think there’s a realisation that they deserved to win and that hurts within itself and I do get the sense that after a couple of meetings and understanding how we need to move forward for the rest of the week that the key is to hold them back, especially after watching training.”

A heated Tuesday training session is a good sign in a week where a vicious response is required from Ireland against the Wallabies.

From Farrell’s point of view, that aggressive mindset is essential.

“Sometimes it isn’t complicated, you know, sometimes it’s a little bit of attitude and a bit of fight,” said Farrell, who will be among the contenders to succeed Schmidt if he leaves after the 2019 World Cup.

“There is a little bit of a realisation, if we’re totally honest, that they edged a few areas that are pretty precious to us and that we’ve been good at in the past. That’s why we need to make sure that we balance the week out and make sure that we’re ready for Saturday.”

Ireland had a full-on training session on Tuesday. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Among the areas that Ireland pride themselves on but came out second best in the first Test are the breakdown and the aerial game.

Some of the Wallabies’ 26 kicks allowed the likes of Israel Folau to show his aerial quality, while David Pocock led a ferocious Wallabies effort to slow and steal Irish possession at the breakdown – where Schmidt’s side are usually superb.

“Well, we’re good at that aren’t we?” said Farrell. “You can talk all day long about the brilliance of certain people at the breakdown for them, but we’ve prided ourselves and shown in the past that not too many people get access that way into our game.”

This tour comes at the end of a long and glorious season for many of the players in Ireland’s squad, with the Grand Slam secured in March and Leinster subsequently winning Pro14 and Champions Cup titles too.

But Farrell explains that he has no fear whatsoever of fatigue being a factor over the next two Tests in this series.

“No, I don’t, honestly, because it’s not even in our vocabulary. It’s not. We’re here to win a Test match series against the number three team in the world.

“It doesn’t really get any tougher than that. If you can’t get up for that, if you can’t get excited about the week that we’ve got ahead, then we’re in the wrong place.

“Nobody’s mentioned fatigue. Of course, it’s been a hell of a year but these boys are gung-ho to play a Test match and draw a series, make it level at the weekend. There’s no excuses there.”

