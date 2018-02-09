  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Antonio Conte says players and club must share responsibility for recent Chelsea slump

The Italian repeated his commitment to Chelsea, who are fourth in the Premier League table.

By AFP Friday 9 Feb 2018, 5:14 PM
6 hours ago 2,624 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3843887
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

ANTONIO HAS SAID that his Chelsea players must take their share of the blame for recent poor results, but repeated his commitment to the reigning Premier League champions.

Conte’s team, currently fourth in the table, have endured a torrid spell, losing 3-0 at home to Bournemouth before being beaten 4-1 at Watford.

The under-pressure Italian, who called for a public vote of confidence from the club during that period, admitted confidence among his squad is low ahead of Monday’s game with bottom club West Brom and knows their form must improve.

“I’m not thinking for only one moment about the possibility of going away from this club. I repeat, my commitment is totally for this club, like that of my players,” Conte told the press at Chelsea’s training ground.

“But, as you know very well, because we are talking about football, a lot of times — I don’t agree with this — the coach depends on the results. For this reason, we have to pay great attention.

When you have this period with such poor results, you have to divide the responsibility between me, the players and the club.”

Conte gave his players three days off following Monday’s late collapse at Vicarage Road, where they conceded three times in the closing minutes.

With a two-legged Champions League tie against Barcelona coming up as well as matches against the two Manchester clubs, Conte felt this week was a rare opportunity for his players to have a break.

“I think it was the only moment in the season to give them a rest. I think in the future it will be very important to try (to create) a little space, a little room with the federation (Football Association) to try to give rest to the players,” he said.

Chelsea remain without injured striker Alvaro Morata against the struggling Baggies, while midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko serves a one-game ban following his dismissal at Vicarage Road.

Defender Andreas Christensen remains a doubt with a hamstring problem but forward Olivier Giroud could make his first start since his deadline-day switch from Arsenal.

- (C) AFP 2018

Scottish forward joins Sligo Rovers on loan from Hearts

Arsenal’s new forward line to be unleashed in North London derby and the Premier League talking points

The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
Long-term United contract a 'natural consequence' for Shaw, says Mourinho
'We're under no illusions how tough it will be:' Ireland preparing for tricky Italian job
Watch: Ex-Man United striker Van Persie takes 50 seconds to score first Feyenoord goal in 14 years
EU 'still waiting' on UK to give specific solutions to Irish border issue
Utterly reckless Italian tip tackle pits Ireland U20s against 14 men
