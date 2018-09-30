Conor Lehane leads the way as Midleton defeat Blackrock at Páirc Uí Chaoimh to book final spot

Blackrock 3-11

Stephen Walsh reports from Páirc Uí Chaoimh

MIDLETON WILL FACE Imokily on 14 October in Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the title of Cork Senior Hurling Champions, beating last year’s finalists Blackrock by two points.

The first half was a tense affair with Midleton having a five point lead at the break thanks to Conor Lehane’s goal after 14 minutes.

The second half came to life with Luke O’Farrell giving Midleton a big lead early in the half but credit to Blackrock they fought back with two goals from Michael O’Halloran and Tadgh Deasy to set up an exciting finale.

The opening minutes were close with Michael O’Halloran opening the scoring with a free, one of three points he would score in the opening half.

Midleton followed with points from Paul Haughney, Cormac Beausang and Paul White to lead 0-4 to 03 after 11 minutes.

On 14 minutes, Lehane scored his side’s first goal when responding quickest to an O’Farrell effort that hit the post to blast the ball past David O’Shea in the Blackrock goal.

Haughney pointed along with two pointed frees from Lehane making it 1-7 to 0-5 on 18 minutes.

Blackrock responded with points from Ger Regan, David O’Farrell and O’Halloran to close the gap before Haughney scored on the verge of half time to leave five between them at the break.

Luke O’Farrell scored his side’s second goal on 33 minutes when finishing to the net from 12 yards making it 2-10 to 0-8.

Substitute Tommy O’Connell and Beausang added points to make it 2-12 to 0-8 on 39 minutes.

However, Blackrock were not finished yet and they introduced Shane O’Keeffe into full forward on 40 minutes and he had a big impact for the final 20 minutes.

Tadgh Deasy had a shot for goal saved well by Tommy Wallace on 43 minutes following a good solo run.

Two minutes later, they would get their first goal when O’Keeffe was fouled in the square. O’Halloran stepped up to score the penalty.

The momentum was now all with Blackrock as Wallace saved Kevin O’Keeffe’s shot with his rebound stopped on the line by Luke Dineen.

Lehane pointed a few times to extend the lead for Midleton but it was all Blackrock as O’Halloran scored a 21 yard free to make it 2-11 to 2-16 on 51 minutes.

In added time, Tadgh Deasy scored a goal to make it 3-11 to 2-16. They would have a few more goal chances but Wallace was equal to the efforts as his side progress to the final.

Blackrock scorers: M O’Halloran 2-4, 1-2 free, 1-0 penalty, T Deasy 1-2, S Murphy 0-2, G Regan 0-1, D O’Farrell 0-1, J O’Sullivan 0-1

Midleton scorers: C Lehane 1-6, 0-2 free, 0-2 65, P Haughney 0-3, L O’Farrell 1-1, C Beausang 0-3, P White 0-1, T O’Connell 0-1, S O’Meara 0-1

Blackrock

1 David O’Shea

2 Gary Norberg

3 John Cashman

4 Conor O’Brien

5 Daniel Meaney

6 Niall Cashman

7 Andrew Murphy

8 David Farrell

9 Stephen Murphy

10 Kevin O’Keeffe

11 Alan O’Callaghan

12 Ger Regan

13 Tadgh Deasy

14 Michael O’Halloran

15 John O’Sullivan

Substitutions

29 Cathal Cormack for Andrew Murphy (40)

27 Shane O’Keeffe for Regan (40)

26 Mark O’Keeffe for Deasy (43-45, blood sub)

22 Eoin Smith for O’Farrell (60+1)

Midleton

1 Tommy Wallace

18 Eoghan Moloney

3 Finbarr O’Mahoney

2 Seadnaidh Smyth

7 James Nagle

6 Sean O’Leary Hayes

4 Luke Dineen

8 Paul Haughney

9 Seamus O’Farrell

13 Cormac Beausang

14 Luke O’Farrell

10 Cormac Walsh

5 Sean O’Meara

11 Conor Lehane

15 Patrick White

Substitutions

23 Tommy O’Connell for White (37)

12 Padraig Nagle for O’Meara (47)

25 Garan Manley for Lehane (60+2)

Referee: Joe Larkin (Ballinora)

