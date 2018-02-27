  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 0 °C Wednesday 28 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Curtis strike earns Candystripes first win of the season at snow-covered Dalymount Park

Ronan Curtis struck on the hour mark while captain Ger Doherty saved a penalty in the final five minutes for Derry City.

By Aaron Gallagher Tuesday 27 Feb 2018, 9:50 PM
4 hours ago 3,134 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3873743
Ronan Curtis celebrates scoring for Derry City on Tuesday night.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Ronan Curtis celebrates scoring for Derry City on Tuesday night.
Ronan Curtis celebrates scoring for Derry City on Tuesday night.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

Bohemians 0

Derry City 1

Aaron Gallagher reports from Dalymount Park.

DERRY CITY GOT their first points on the board in the 2018 Premier Division with a hard-fought 1-0 victory at a snow-covered Dalymount Park on Tuesday night against Bohemians.

Ronan Curtis struck on the hour mark to give the visitors the lead, before late drama saw Candystripes goalkeeper Ger Doherty produce a brilliant penalty save to deny Eoghan Stokes an equaliser with five minutes remaining.

Kenny Shielsâ€™ side came into this midweek fixture bottom of the table following back-to-back defeats to newly-promoted Waterford and Sligo Rovers, but left Phibsborough with that losing streak firmly put to bed with their first win of the season.

The game was dominated by shots bombarded on goal batted away by the exploits of both sets of goalkeepers, with Shane Supple and Doherty keeping the scoreline level for an hour with brilliant individual performances throughout.

Striker Stokes grabbed a dramatic late equaliser for Bohemians three days ago at the Markets Field against Limerick and the former Leeds United player had his stamp all over this game from the first whistle.

Darragh Leahy with Darren Cole Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

The 21-year-old constantly got himself into promising positions behind enemy lines and despite consistently managing to get shots off, was persistently blocked down by the close-quartered, tight marking of Eoin Toal and Darren Cole in the centre of defence for Derry.

Supple was the first goalkeeper called into serious action when Aaron McEneff split the Gypsiesâ€™ defence wide open with an expansive pass through the middle from deep.

Curtis latched onto the pass with an untracked run, but when faced with a one on one opportunity could only muster a low effort which rebounded off the feet of Supple, who sprang from his line to close the space and make the strikerâ€™s mind up for him.

Derry captain Doherty followed that up with an outstanding save of his own at the other end shortly later, as the game began to warm up and come to life with temperatures teetering narrowly above freezing in the capital.

A member of the ground staff clears snow from the pitch Snow covered the pitch before kick-off. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Paddy Kavanagh curled a superb though ball into the path of a vast empty space â€” the pass perfectly timed to meet the run of the untracked Stokes breaking from midfield.

Stokes sized up the chance to muster a powerful left-footed strike on goal, but turned away in disappointment as Doherty raised a strong right hand to claw the ball into the air and away from danger.

Keith Long had seen his side start the season promisingly with four points from six, following an opening night win against Shamrock Rovers before that last-gasp point against Limerick on Saturday night.

The absence of key striker Dinny Corcoran was felt on Tuesday however, as boss Long earlier this week highlighted the short recovery time afforded to his players with three games played in the space of seven days.

Corcoran scored 15 goals in the Premier Division last year but failed to make the matchday squad for this game, with Bohemians struggling to capitalise on chances created to secure a second win in Dalymount Park in as many home games.

The deadlock was finally broken on the hour mark as an end-to-end opening period directly after the break swung in Derryâ€™s favour.

Gerard Doherty celebrates in front of Bohemians fans after the game Doherty saved an 85th minute penalty. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

With half an hour left on the clock forward Curtis struck a brilliant half-volley flying into goalkeeper Suppleâ€™s bottom corner following a corner kick which fell to the striker unmarked at the back of the box.

A host of chances came and went for the hosts thereafter.

Kevin Devaney performed excellently throughout, but when a golden chance to level proceedings came his way on the edge of the box he could only see his shot deflected inches wide of goalkeeper Dohertyâ€™s bottom corner.

Bohemians had the ball in the back of their opponents net nine minutes after going behind, but defender Darragh Leahy was judged to have illegally jumped on top of his marker in the process.

Late drama continued into the final five minutes as Conor McDermott fouled midfielder Devaney to earn the home side a penalty with minutes left on the clock.

Stokes stood over the spot-kick but saw his strike palmed away expertly by 36-year-old Doherty, with Derry holding on to inflict a first defeat of the season on Bohemians while earning their first win of the campaign at the third time of asking.

BOHEMIANS: Shane Supple; Derek Pender, Dan Casey, Rob Cornwall, Darragh Leahy; Keith Buckley, Oscar Brennan (Dylan Watts 72); Paddy Kavanagh (Karl Moore 80), Keith Ward (JJ Lunney 68), Kevin Devaney; Eoghan Stokes

DERRY CITY: Ger Doherty; Eoin Toal, Darren Cole, Niall Logue, Ben Doherty; Aaron McEneff, Nicky Low, Rory Hale; Jamie McDonagh (Conor McDermott 62), Rory Patterson, Ronan Curtis

Referee: Rob Harvey

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Derry City produce brilliant video to whet the appetite for their Brandywell return

â€˜I genuinely donâ€™t have any regrets. Iâ€™m honest enough to realise that I didnâ€™t put in the workâ€™

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Iâ€™ll definitely talk with him' - Italy make Chelsea boss Conte their number one target
'Iâ€™ll definitely talk with him' - Italy make Chelsea boss Conte their number one target
Once considered among English football's brightest prospects, it's now 2 years since Saido Berahino's last goal
'Huge interest' in Lazio midfielder being targeted by Man United and Real Madrid
FOOTBALL
Ronaldo omission backfires as Madrid slump to fifth league defeat of the season
Ronaldo omission backfires as Madrid slump to fifth league defeat of the season
'â‚¬222m in the physio room': Marseille boss piles pressure on PSG ahead of Coupe Classique
Champions League matches are moving to two new kick-off times from next season
IRELAND
Ireland's Chris Farrell likely to miss rest of Six Nations after knee injury
Ireland's Chris Farrell likely to miss rest of Six Nations after knee injury
Schmidt: 'We can't afford to keep conceding three tries a game'
Murray and Sexton limited in training as Schmidt looks to next week for Furlong and Henderson
SCOTLAND
Scotland number 8 Wilson cited ahead of crunch clash with Ireland
Scotland number 8 Wilson cited ahead of crunch clash with Ireland
Townsend aiming to resolve 'an issue for Scotland since the Six Nations began'
Celtic skipper Scott Brown ends Scotland career to focus on the Hoops
SIX NATIONS
'A talent hits a target, a genius hits a target nobody else can see' - Van Graan on Conor Murray
'A talent hits a target, a genius hits a target nobody else can see' - Van Graan on Conor Murray
'One of the true greats' - Praise for Jamie Heaslip after he calls time on rugby career
Heaslip was often under-appreciated but his professionalism set new standards

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie