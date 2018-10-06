Four mad minutes see Sligo seal Bray's relegation

Sligo Rovers 2

Bray 1

BRAY WANDERERS ARE officially relegated from the SSE Airtricity Premier Division with three games to go following a 2-1 defeat to Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds.

In a mad four minutes, the hosts took the lead twice, with Bray netting in between.

Sligo Rovers, on the other hand, sealed their place in the league next season with that victory, only their third at home all season.

The hosts came into this game knowing that three points would confirm their place in the Premier Division next season, while a draw would virtually do the same.

Ger Lyttle’s men were well in control from the very start, with Mikey Drennan chesting wide from a Lee J Lynch cross, before Regan Donelon’s corner was just nodded inches wide by Rhys McCabe.

McCabe and Kyle Callan McFadden went close before an excellent block from Mark O’Connor in the Seagulls’ nets prevented Lynch from giving his side he lead.

The visitors’ best, and only real opportunity first half came when Ger Pender almost got on the end of Kevin Lynch’s cross, but it was just too far in front of him.

The Bit O’Red, who were celebrating their 90th anniversary with President Michael D Higgins in the crowd, were looking the most likely to take the lead after the re-start, and they did just that on 56 minutes.

Lee Lynch’s floated ball was nodded past O’Connor in the Bray net by McAleer, to give his side a vital lead.

They were, however, pegged back almost immediately when Jake Ellis netted for Bray after the Rovers rearguard fell asleep on 59 minutes, but Rovers went ahead once again seconds later through Drennan when he got on the end of Lynch’s ball, and headed the ball neatly past O’Connor.

Bray fought hard towards the end of the game, but their fate was sealed many months ago.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty, Kyle Callan-McFadden, John Mahon, Patrick McClean, Regan Donelon, Lewis Morrison (Darren Collins, 60), Rhys McCabe, David Cawley, Lee J Lynch (Raffaele Cretaro, 88), Caolan McAleer (Liam Kerrigan, 80), Mikey Drennan.

Bray Wanderers: Mark O’Connor, Conor Kenna, Darragh Gibbons, Cian Walsh, Kevin Lynch, Dylan Hayes (Dragos Mamaliga, 8), Paul O’Conor, John Sullivan, Jake Ellis, Darragh Noone, Ger Pender (Byron O’Gorman, 85).

Referee: John McLoughlin