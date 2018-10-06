This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Saturday 6 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Four mad minutes see Sligo seal Bray's relegation

Caolan McAleer and Michael Drennan struck either side of Jake Ellis as the hosts secured safety.

By Jessica Farry Saturday 6 Oct 2018, 10:41 PM
59 minutes ago 1,028 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4272489
File photo of Drennan.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
File photo of Drennan.
File photo of Drennan.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Sligo Rovers 2

Bray 1

BRAY WANDERERS ARE officially relegated from the SSE Airtricity Premier Division with three games to go following a 2-1 defeat to Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds.

In a mad four minutes, the hosts took the lead twice, with Bray netting in between.
Sligo Rovers, on the other hand, sealed their place in the league next season with that victory, only their third at home all season.

The hosts came into this game knowing that three points would confirm their place in the Premier Division next season, while a draw would virtually do the same.

Ger Lyttle’s men were well in control from the very start, with Mikey Drennan chesting wide from a Lee J Lynch cross, before Regan Donelon’s corner was just nodded inches wide by Rhys McCabe.

McCabe and Kyle Callan McFadden went close before an excellent block from Mark O’Connor in the Seagulls’ nets prevented Lynch from giving his side he lead.

The visitors’ best, and only real opportunity first half came when Ger Pender almost got on the end of Kevin Lynch’s cross, but it was just too far in front of him.

The Bit O’Red, who were celebrating their 90th anniversary with President Michael D Higgins in the crowd, were looking the most likely to take the lead after the re-start, and they did just that on 56 minutes.

Lee Lynch’s floated ball was nodded past O’Connor in the Bray net by McAleer, to give his side a vital lead.

They were, however, pegged back almost immediately when Jake Ellis netted for Bray after the Rovers rearguard fell asleep on 59 minutes, but Rovers went ahead once again seconds later through Drennan when he got on the end of Lynch’s ball, and headed the ball neatly past O’Connor.

Bray fought hard towards the end of the game, but their fate was sealed many months ago.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty, Kyle Callan-McFadden, John Mahon, Patrick McClean, Regan Donelon, Lewis Morrison (Darren Collins, 60), Rhys McCabe, David Cawley, Lee J Lynch (Raffaele Cretaro, 88), Caolan McAleer (Liam Kerrigan, 80), Mikey Drennan.

Bray Wanderers: Mark O’Connor, Conor Kenna, Darragh Gibbons, Cian Walsh, Kevin Lynch, Dylan Hayes (Dragos Mamaliga, 8), Paul O’Conor, John Sullivan, Jake Ellis, Darragh Noone, Ger Pender (Byron O’Gorman, 85).

Referee: John McLoughlin

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Jessica Farry
@football_ie
sport@thescore.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say âAnyone fancy a pint?â'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    FOOTBALL
    'Mourinho asked us to be men,' says Fellaini after dramatic turnaround against Newcastle
    'Mourinho asked us to be men,' says Fellaini after dramatic turnaround against Newcastle
    Bayern embarrassed 3-0 at home by Borussia Monchengladbach as winless run continues
    Matt Doherty scores first Premier League goal as Ireland defender's strike sees off Crystal Palace
    LEINSTER
    'Unfortunately certain calls went against us': JVG laments chalked-off Earls try
    'Unfortunately certain calls went against us': JVG laments chalked-off Earls try
    Leinster show all their champion quality to grind out epic inter-pro win over Munster
    Rivalries renewed as fully-loaded Munster take aim at Leinster
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'If it rains in London tomorrow, itâs my fault. Brexit, itâs my fault' - Mourinho slams critics after United escape
    'If it rains in London tomorrow, it’s my fault. Brexit, it’s my fault' - Mourinho slams critics after United escape
    Sanchez scores 90th minute winner as Man United resurrect in five goal thriller
    Eric Dier fires Spurs to Wembley win, while Bournemouth record club's biggest ever Premier League away victory
    REPORT
    Champions! Hoban delivers dramatic 90th minute equaliser as Dundalk secure fourth title in five seasons
    Champions! Hoban delivers dramatic 90th minute equaliser as Dundalk secure fourth title in five seasons
    Rovers frustrated by Cork in stalemate, as Leesiders switch focus to FAI Cup
    Noel Hunt on the scoresheet as Waterford secure top four finish with impressive Dalymount win

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie