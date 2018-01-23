Bristol dream ended as Man City reach League Cup final

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game.

BRISTOL CITY WERE beaten 3-2 on the night and 5-3 on aggregate, as Premier League leaders Man City booked their place in the League Cup final.

Goals from Leroy Sane, Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne earned City a win despite a creditable performance from the Championship outfit.

City will play either Arsenal or Chelsea in the final at Wembley on 25 February, with the two London sides playing the second leg tomorrow night after their initial part of the tie ended scoreless.

