This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 1 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Liverpool gave me a second chance, why not Karius?' - Grobbelaar calls for forgiveness

The Reds goalkeeper has seen his future at Anfield called into question, but a former favourite is hoping he will be given a chance to make amends.

By The42 Team Friday 1 Jun 2018, 1:47 PM
4 minutes ago 9 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4048060

BRUCE GROBBELAAR WANTS to see Loris Karius given a second chance by Liverpool, with a former favourite having secured legendary status after making plenty of errors of his own.

A change between the sticks is being mooted at Anfield following a horror show from their current No 1 in the Champions League final.

Karius has apologised for two costly mistakes in a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid, but Jurgen Klopp is now being heavily linked with several options to replace the German.

Grobbelaar hopes the Reds will resist the urge to bring in a new goalkeeper, with a man who spent 13 years with the club grateful for the opportunities he was given when it would have been easy to cast him aside.

The Liverpool icon told BBC Sport: “They gave me two years of second chances, so why can’t they give him a second chance after one game?”

Soccer - FA Cup Final - Everton v Liverpool Source: EMPICS Sport

Grobbelaar added on how Klopp should be handling Karius: “They should keep him in the spotlight from next season.

“First game back, get him back as soon as possible.”

Another one bites the dust! Leeds are looking for their 10th manager in four years

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FRANCE
Trump's 'illegal', 'unacceptable' steel and aluminium tariffs will kick in today, and US allies are not happy
Trump's 'illegal', 'unacceptable' steel and aluminium tariffs will kick in today, and US allies are not happy
'I've discovered your true face' - Benzema hits back over World Cup omission
Highlights: France come from 12 points down to beat Ireland at U20 World Championship
FOOTBALL
'A sad day for Real Madrid': Perez stunned by Zidane's exit
'A sad day for Real Madrid': Perez stunned by Zidane's exit
'My father doesn't make decisions for my career. I'm the one who decides'
Xavi: 'Madrid have a winning gene and Barca have fallen asleep'
IRELAND
'It's still quite raw at the moment but I'm happy that I made the right decision'
'It's still quite raw at the moment but I'm happy that I made the right decision'
Stander hopes Carbery's grace under pressure can push Munster to final step
Schmidt on Carbery move: 'If you're not playing in the position it's hard to develop'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Rafa Benitez's Newcastle to play in Dublin next month while Burnley set up Turner's Cross return
Rafa Benitez's Newcastle to play in Dublin next month while Burnley set up Turner's Cross return
5 contenders to replace Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid boss
Wolves star Doherty honing in on Ireland starting berth after Premier League promotion

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie