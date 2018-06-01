'Liverpool gave me a second chance, why not Karius?' - Grobbelaar calls for forgiveness

BRUCE GROBBELAAR WANTS to see Loris Karius given a second chance by Liverpool, with a former favourite having secured legendary status after making plenty of errors of his own.

A change between the sticks is being mooted at Anfield following a horror show from their current No 1 in the Champions League final.

Karius has apologised for two costly mistakes in a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid, but Jurgen Klopp is now being heavily linked with several options to replace the German.

Grobbelaar hopes the Reds will resist the urge to bring in a new goalkeeper, with a man who spent 13 years with the club grateful for the opportunities he was given when it would have been easy to cast him aside.

The Liverpool icon told BBC Sport: “They gave me two years of second chances, so why can’t they give him a second chance after one game?”

Grobbelaar added on how Klopp should be handling Karius: “They should keep him in the spotlight from next season.

“First game back, get him back as soon as possible.”