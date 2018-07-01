Doyle and Nolan goals help Carlow see off Westmeath to claim McDonagh Cup

Carlow 2-26
Westmeath 1-24
CARLOW WILL COMPETE in the 2019 Leinster Senior Hurling Championship after a five-point McDonagh Cup final victory over Westmeath at Croke Park.
While both sides will advance to the All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-final stage next weekend, Carlow claimed an additional prize as they will replace relegated Offaly in Leinster next season.
Denis Murphy top-scored for the Barrowsiders, hitting 10 points, all from dead balls, while goals either side of half-time from James Doyle and Chris Nolan set Carlow on their way after leading by 0-12 to 0-13 at the break.
More to follow…
