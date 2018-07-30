Celtic Park announced as the venue for next year's Pro14 final

THE 2019 PRO14 final will take place in Glasgow, it has been announced today.

Celtic Park, home of Celtic Football Club, is set to host the rugby tournament’s showpiece match for the first time on Saturday, 25 May.

Last season’s final was played at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, as Leinster capped off an incredible year by beating Scarlets in front of a record 46,092 attendance.

Parkhead has a capacity of 60,832, and it is sure to be a busy day for sport in the city as the Scottish Cup final is also scheduled to be played at Hampden Park.

“Bringing our final to a world-famous stadium like Celtic Park is a truly historic step in the evolution of the Guinness Pro14,” said Pro14 Rugby CEO Martin Anayi. “Since introducing destination final venues in 2015 we have seen the event thrive by making it about fans of rugby and not just the supporters of the two teams competing for the trophy.

“The bid put forward by Scottish rugby, Celtic FC and the city of Glasgow was compelling from the very beginning and we’re certain that fans across the Guinness Pro14 will share in our excitement.

Glasgow has so much to offer in terms of hospitality, culture and heritage and like our previous finals in Dublin, Edinburgh and Belfast we can offer fans so much more than just a rugby experience.

“In the past number of seasons we have made many bold decisions which have transformed the Guinness Pro14 for the better and the choice of Celtic Park as the venue for the 2019 Final is yet another signal of our ambition to provide the best club rugby tournament possible for our clubs and our fans.”

