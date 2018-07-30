This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Monday 30 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Celtic Park announced as the venue for next year's Pro14 final

The home of the Scottish Premiership champions will host the competition’s showpiece event on Saturday, 25 May.

By Ben Blake Monday 30 Jul 2018, 3:16 PM
4 hours ago 9,254 Views 24 Comments
http://the42.ie/4154886
Celtic's home ground.
Image: Robert Parry
Celtic's home ground.
Celtic's home ground.
Image: Robert Parry

Updated 1 hour ago

THE 2019 PRO14 final will take place in Glasgow, it has been announced today.

Celtic Park, home of Celtic Football Club, is set to host the rugby tournament’s showpiece match for the first time on Saturday, 25 May.

Last season’s final was played at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, as Leinster capped off an incredible year by beating Scarlets in front of a record 46,092 attendance.

Parkhead has a capacity of 60,832, and it is sure to be a busy day for sport in the city as the Scottish Cup final is also scheduled to be played at Hampden Park.

“Bringing our final to a world-famous stadium like Celtic Park is a truly historic step in the evolution of the Guinness Pro14,” said Pro14 Rugby CEO Martin Anayi. “Since introducing destination final venues in 2015 we have seen the event thrive by making it about fans of rugby and not just the supporters of the two teams competing for the trophy.

“The bid put forward by Scottish rugby, Celtic FC and the city of Glasgow was compelling from the very beginning and we’re certain that fans across the Guinness Pro14 will share in our excitement.

Glasgow has so much to offer in terms of hospitality, culture and heritage and like our previous finals in Dublin, Edinburgh and Belfast we can offer fans so much more than just a rugby experience.

“In the past number of seasons we have made many bold decisions which have transformed the Guinness Pro14 for the better and the choice of Celtic Park as the venue for the 2019 Final is yet another signal of our ambition to provide the best club rugby tournament possible for our clubs and our fans.”

- Originally published at 12.29

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'For football, Qatar 2022 is great news' - Graeme Souness looking forward to next World Cup
'For football, Qatar 2022 is great news' - Graeme Souness looking forward to next World Cup
Excellent season for Ireland shows that 7s is very much here to stay
'It's the dream start, but it's only a start' - More to come from 'magnificent' Ireland
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Brilliant late goal against Atletico Madrid gives Tuchel first win as PSG boss
Brilliant late goal against Atletico Madrid gives Tuchel first win as PSG boss
Qatar World Cup organisers deny 'black operations' claim
'He has a touch of Xavi about him:' Rafinha compares new Barcelona recruit Arthur to a club icon
HURLING
'Hype is for the supporters. Right? We have our own objectives, our own goals.'
'Hype is for the supporters. Right? We have our own objectives, our own goals.'
As It Happened: Cork v Limerick, All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final
We'll never tire of watching Peter Duggan's incredible point against Galway
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ex-Man United midfielder Anderson joins Turkish second tier club
Ex-Man United midfielder Anderson joins Turkish second tier club
French defender bids farewell to Barcelona ahead of €25m Everton move
'A bit cowardly' - Frankfurt sporting director slams Ozil for Germany retirement
BOXING
Fury claims negotiations for world-title fight with Wilder are 'very close to being done'
Fury claims negotiations for world-title fight with Wilder are 'very close to being done'
Hearn ready to give Deontay Wilder $8 million to fight Whyte, not Joshua
'You're living my dream': Classy Connor shares reverence for Taylor in champion's changing room

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie