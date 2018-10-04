This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 4 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

In front after 96 seconds but Celtic finish with 10 men and a Europa League defeat in Salzburg

Brendan Rodgers saw his team lose 3-1 in Austria.

By The42 Team Thursday 4 Oct 2018, 8:19 PM
1 hour ago 2,447 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4269396

SALZBURG PRODUCED A fine second-half comeback to beat 10-man Celtic 3-1 at home in the Europa League tonight and establish a dominant position at the top of Group B.

Austria Soccer Europa League A bad night at the office for Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers. Source: AP/PA Images

Odsonne Edouard gave Celtic an early lead but the Austrian side roared back after the break, Munas Dabbur levelling before Takumi Minamino put Marco Rose’s side in front.

And when Andreas Ulmer was brought down in the box by James Forrest, who was sent off for the foul, Dabbur beat Craig Gordon from the spot to leave Salzburg three points clear in the group.

Celtic led after just 96 seconds, Edouard seeing a long ball from Callum McGregor as more than a hopeful punt, chasing it down and outmuscling Andre Ramalho to finish well past Salzburg goalkeeper Alexander Walke.

Dabbur fired wide as Salzburg sought a rapid response, then Minamino narrowly missed the target with a header from Xaver Schlager’s cross.

Edouard thought he had scored a second shortly before half-time when he tucked away a rebound after Walke denied Forrest, but the offside flag was rightly raised.

Austria Soccer Europa League Celtic players leave the pitch after their loss to Salzburg. Source: AP/PA Images

Gordon was untested in the first half but he made a big save immediately after the restart, racing off his line to make a fine block on Dabbur.

The Celtic goalkeeper was beaten for Salzburg’s equaliser in the 55th minute, though, Dabbur squeezing a shot home after meeting a clever cross from Hannes Wolf.

And Celtic were exposed again down their right six minutes later, Ulmer delivering a low cross that Minamino controlled before beating Gordon with a close-range finish.

The Scottish side’s misery was complete when Forrest clumsily fouled Ulmer in the box, with Dabbur stepping up to ensure Rose’s men maintain their perfect Group B record.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say âAnyone fancy a pint?â'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    FOOTBALL
    In front after 96 seconds but Celtic finish with 10 men and a Europa League defeat in Salzburg
    In front after 96 seconds but Celtic finish with 10 men and a Europa League defeat in Salzburg
    Arsenal punish wasteful hosts Qarabag as their winning streak continues in Europe
    Wales captain Bale named to face Spain and Ireland after shaking off groin strain
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'There's a lot of crybabies out there' - Roy Keane says players need to get on with it despite manager rows
    'There's a lot of crybabies out there' - Roy Keane says players need to get on with it despite manager rows
    Man United captain apologises after liking Instagram post calling for Mourinho's exit
    'I've been told I'm not allowed' - Pogba not speaking to media amid reports of ban
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Liverpool give positive update after Keita spends the night in Italian hospital
    Liverpool give positive update after Keita spends the night in Italian hospital
    Shamrock Rovers announce record transfer of Bazunu to Manchester City
    'Lukaku is a defender’s dream' – Man United striker’s lack of movement criticised by Ferdinand
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Napoli striker robbed at gunpoint after win over Liverpool
    Napoli striker robbed at gunpoint after win over Liverpool
    'We have to blame ourselves' - Klopp frustrated by Liverpool attackers
    Griezmann at the double, Inter complete another comeback, wins for Dortmund and Porto

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie